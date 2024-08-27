 MF Husain to Ajay De paintings, art connoisseurs will enjoy this art show in the city - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MF Husain to Ajay De paintings, art connoisseurs will enjoy this art show in the city

ByShweta Sunny
Aug 27, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Running over two months, this art show featuring paintings by artists like MF Husain, Ajay De, Ravi Mandlik, among others will be every art connoisseur's dream

Wondering how to spend your rainy days ahead? Head to an indoor art show for a multi-sensory experience with an explosion of colours and textures. It will feature art work by artists like MF Husain, Ajay De, Bina Aziz, Deepali Sarde, Gurcharan Singh, Nandita Chaudhuri, Pradeep Chandra, Puja Kshatriya and Ravi Mandlik.

MF Husain painting that will be on display at the art show
MF Husain painting that will be on display at the art show

Curated by Bina Aziz, artist and curator at Art for Simone’s, art enthusiasts can get lost in the world of colours here. She says, “Art for me is everything because we see art in everything. I’ve curated a special collection featuring various artists, who each tell a story in their style using different mediums.” 

CATCH IT LIVE

What: The art show at Simone, curated by Bina Aziz

Where: Amarchand Mansion, Madam Cama Road, Fort

When: August 30 to October 30 (except Sundays)

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / MF Husain to Ajay De paintings, art connoisseurs will enjoy this art show in the city
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On