MF Husain to Ajay De paintings, art connoisseurs will enjoy this art show in the city

Wondering how to spend your rainy days ahead? Head to an indoor art show for a multi-sensory experience with an explosion of colours and textures. It will feature art work by artists like MF Husain, Ajay De, Bina Aziz, Deepali Sarde, Gurcharan Singh, Nandita Chaudhuri, Pradeep Chandra, Puja Kshatriya and Ravi Mandlik. MF Husain painting that will be on display at the art show

Curated by Bina Aziz, artist and curator at Art for Simone’s, art enthusiasts can get lost in the world of colours here. She says, “Art for me is everything because we see art in everything. I’ve curated a special collection featuring various artists, who each tell a story in their style using different mediums.”

CATCH IT LIVE

What: The art show at Simone, curated by Bina Aziz

Where: Amarchand Mansion, Madam Cama Road, Fort

When: August 30 to October 30 (except Sundays)

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm