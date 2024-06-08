Mirzapur and Maharani actor Amit Sial: Developing projects, I want to do

After working in multiple OTT series, Maharani actor Amit Sial wants to go slow and be more selective about the kind of projects he wants to do. From playing character roles to protagonist, he does not want to sit back feeling content and plans to take his craft a notch up! Actor Amit Sial on his recent visit to Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

“Kaam se content hone ka toh koi sawal hi nahi hai. Creative insaan ko humesha bhook honi chahiye, warna growth ruk jayegi! Yes, I am taking a small break as I felt the need to rejuvenate and spend time with my family. Thoda araam se kaam karna hai,” says the Mirzapur and Jamtara actor on his visit to Lucknow.

He adds, “Break lena ka matab yeh nahi ki khali baitha rahunga. I want to utilise the time to develop the projects that I want to be part of. I hope something good will come to me by then. As far as exploring other aspects of film making is concerned, I don’t think I am prepared to try my hand at direction for now. If something good is developed, which does not require me to act, I would like to set that project and produce it or maybe pitch it to other makers and just act.”

Sial adds he won’t restrict himself to leading roles. “If any actor says usey farak nahi padta length of role se to yeh galat hoga! Lead characters are recognised more as it’s about shouldering the extra responsibility, carrying the show and getting time to deeply understand your character. For me, I won’t leave a strong character whether it’s a lead or not. What matters is the importance of the role in the story and what you can add do it!”

The actor has a string of projects lined up. “Probably first to come will be film Tikdam where I play a protagonist, I am again playing the lead in Nagesh Kukunoor’s political thriller Trail of An Assassin and the feature film Raid 2 will be out this year. Besides, I have done a show on media, a film with (actors) Akshay Kumar and R Madhvan, comedy film Jo Tera Hai So Mera Hain with Paresh Rawal ji and season 2 of Inspector Avinash,” he adds.

‘Lucknow plays a role in my career’

His tryst with Lucknow started with the shoot of Raid (2017). “Mujhe bahut khushi hai ki Lucknow mujhe bulata rehta hai. I have started linking the city, maza aata hai! In my career too, the city has played an important role including Raid, web shows Jamtara, Inspector Avinash, Mirzapur, Kathmandu Connection and recently Raid 2. My first series Inside Edge where I played Kanpur-lad and kuch meri niji zindagi se reflect hua usmain as my state was like my character,” shares the Kanpurite.