Naga Chaitanya to lead Hyderabad Blackbirds in Indian Racing Festival as team owner

The Indian Racing Festival, featuring the Indian Racing League and FIA Formula 4 Indian Championships, will begin on 24th August Naga Chaitanya will lead Hyderabad Blackbird

Actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya will add to the burgeoning appeal of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) by leading Hyderabad Blackbirds into the latest season of the Indian Racing League (IRL) in 2024 as the team owner.

Naga Chaitanya, who is also a Formula 1 fan and an enthusiastic collector of supercars and motorcycles, brings a unique blend of motorsport passion and influential presence. His deep admiration for racing, combined with his prominence in the entertainment industry and his role as a youth icon, will significantly enhance the festival’s profile and attract new audiences to the thrilling spectacle.

“I’m a lifelong motorsports enthusiast, with a deep love for everything from the high-speed drama of Formula 1 to the thrill of riding supercars and bikes. The Indian Racing Festival is more than just a competition—it’s the perfect stage for me to channel my passion. Leading the Hyderabad Blackbirds amid a stacked line-up this season is an experience I am looking forward to with much anticipation. I’m eager to extend this unforgettable experience to the fans, take Indian motorsports to new heights, and inspire the next generation of racing talent,” said Naga Chaitanya.

Hyderabad Blackbirds are one of six city teams competing in the Indian Racing League, the world’s first gender-neutral franchise-based competition that pits talented drivers from India and abroad against each other.

The actor will be joinin thespians Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, as well as Indian cricketing great Sourav Ganguly in the pits as a celebrity team owner.

“As the IRF continues its impressive growth, Naga Chaitanya’s leadership of the Hyderabad Blackbirds promises to make this season our most dynamic one yet. Moreover, the involvement of top celebrities from across the country will significantly strengthen our fanbase and broaden our reach, ensuring a more vibrant and engaging experience for all enhanced by the addition of a groundbreaking night race on the streets of Chennai, adding an exhilarating new dimension to the event,” said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), the promoters of IRF.

Promoted by RPPL, the Indian Racing Festival comprises the FMSCI-approved, one-of-its-kind racing league, the Indian Racing League, and the FEI-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), which has been designed to nurture young talent and provide them with the platform to showcase their talent. The festival will be broadcast live on Star Sports and FanCode, aiming to captivate India’s growing motorsports fanbase.

Indian Racing League 2024 begins on August 24 at the Madras International Circuit, followed by India’s first-ever night street circuit race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit a week later. Hyderabad will compete against Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Ahmedabad and Kolkata for the championship in the Season Opener.



