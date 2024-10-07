Navratri day 5: Maa Skandamata's fiery tale of maternal guidance, the fifth of the Navadurgas

Day 5 of the elating Navratri stretch is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. This is one of the first forms of the Navadurgas where the maternal aspect of the Goddess actually comes through manifold. What better way then, to kickstart your day of prayers and festivities by acquainting yourself with Her fiery legend. Day 5 of Navratri this year, dated October 7, is dedicated to Maa Skandamata(Photos: X, Wikipedia)

Maa Skandamata's tale makes for the perfect allegory with regards to one's mother also being one's first teacher. 'Skandamata', quite literally translates to 'Mata' of 'Skanda'. 'Skanda' here refers to the God of War, Kartikeya. The legend goes, that a demon by the name of Tarakasura, could only be killed at the hands of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's child. This is what beckoned the birth of Kartikeya. However, to train him to wage the war, Parvati took on the form of Maa Skandamata, to train her son to the best of his abilities, also bestowing him with his divine weaponry, which includes the spear he is so characteristically associated with. Typical iconography and statues of Maa Skandamata, depict her with the six-headed Skanda on her lap. Additionally, Maa Skandamata's vaahan (vehicle) is the lion, another formidable symbol of war-fervour.

Spiritually, Maa Skandamata also presides over the Vishuddhi chakra or the throat chakra which is associated with communication, self-expression and eventually, self-actualisation. As a matter of fact, these facets tie in seamlessly with Her holy legend in which she trains her son to realise his purpose.

Simple ways to pay your respect

You can honour Mata Skandamata by including something white in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Oṃ Devī Skandamātāyai Namaḥ' and:

'Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥',

in congruence with a very specific offering of bananas. Doing so, is said to bestow one with the blessings of health and long life from Maa Skandamata.

Shubh Navratri!