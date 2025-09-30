Navratri 2025 day 8: The day of Maa Mahagauri, eighth of the Navadurgas

The story of Maa Mahagauri is one of significant transformation. In fact, it was Maa Kali who changed into Maa Mahagauri. According to the legend, to defeat the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha, an unmarried form of Goddess Parvati was required. So, when Maa Kali bathed in the river Ganga flowing through the Himalayas, she emerged as Maa Mahagauri, blessed by Lord Brahma. This form of Maa Mahagauri later transforms back into Maa Kalika and Maa Chandi.

We are just a few days away from saying goodbye to Maa Durga as the Navratri festival draws to an end. As we embrace the arrival of the eighth day, it’s important to familiarize ourselves with the story of Maa Mahagauri. She is the eighth form of the Navadurgas, symbolising purity — reflected in her simple white and golden attire. Her vehicle is a white bull, and she holds a trident and a damru in her hands. The trident signifies her warrior aspect, while the damru represents her innocence and devotion.

Spiritually, Maa Mahagauri is said to preside over both the Vishuddha chakra as well as the Sahasrara chakra or the throat chakra and crown chakra. While the throat chakra is associated with the facets of communication, creativity and self-expression, the crown chakra represents the facets of inner knowing, evolving knowledge and transcendent wisdom.

Honouring Maa Mahagauri You can honour Maa Mahagauri by including something peacock green in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah' and:

'Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih।

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada॥',

in congruence with an offering of coconuts should be the order of the day.

Shubh Navratri!