Neeraj Chopra chose a secluded resort in Himachal Pradesh for his wedding; guests were asked to not bring mobile phones

Double Olymic medal winning athlete Neeraj Chopra and tennis coach Himani Mor quietly tied the knot at a private resort in Himachal Pradesh. The wedding took place near Gandhigram on the Kumarhatti-Nahan highway, just 50 km from Chandigarh. The peaceful hill resort, surrounded by pine forests, made for an ideal setting for the couple's low-key ceremony. Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor got married in a quiet ceremony in Himachal Pradesh

According to reports, the venue, known for hosting destination weddings, was decorated in green and pastel tones. With only 70 close friends and family in attendance, the wedding was kept under wraps. To maintain privacy, guests were not allowed to bring mobile phones or gadgets, keeping the event secret until the couple shared the news.

Neeraj and Himani had kept their wedding plans private, surprising everyone when Neeraj posted on social media on January 20, after the couple had left for their honeymoon.

Himani, who is from Larsauli village in Sonepat, Haryana, is a tennis player and coach. She is also studying for her Master's degree in the United States and works as a graduate assistant at Amherst College.

Neeraj’s family in Khandra village, Panipat, received many congratulatory messages after the announcement. According to Neeraj’s uncle, Surender Chopra, the couple has known each other for a long time, and had met in USA. Neeraj then sought permission from his family, and once he received the go-ahead, he decided to marry Himani.

"Both Neeraj and Himani are athletes. They knew each other. They had met each other in the US. Neeraj knew best who he wanted to spend his life with. He then took permission from the family, and once that was all sorted, he decided to get married to Himani," Surendra had told Aaj Tak.

"It is a love plus arranged marriage. Neeraj and Himani took permission from their parents, and then they went ahead with it," he added.

Neeraj's uncle also stated that he had organised the three-day wedding celebrations from January 14 to 16 in Himachal Pradesh. Even the 'pandit' who officiated the wedding was unaware of Neeraj's identity. Neeraj did not accept any dowry for the marriage. Instead, his family took a token amount of INR 1 as 'shagun'.

They plan to host a reception after returning to India.