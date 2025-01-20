Neeraj Chopra, Himani Mor's wedding 'love plus arranged'; family 'just took one rupee as shagun': Here's how the two met

Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medallist, recently married tennis player-turned-sports management graduate Himani Mor. On Sunday, the 27-year-old took to social media to share pictures from his dreamy mountain wedding. The celebrations were intimate, and only their immediate family members attended. Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor got married last week. Here's all you need to know about the wedding festivities and how the two met each other. (Neeraj Chopra - X )

Neeraj Chopra's uncle Surendra Chopra has revealed that the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist met Himani in the USA. Neeraj then sought permission from his family, and once he received the go-ahead, he decided to marry Himani.

"Both Neeraj and Himani are athletes. They knew each other. They had met each other in the US. Neeraj knew best who he wanted to spend his life with. He then took permission from the family, and once that was all sorted, he decided to get married to Himani," Surendra Chopra told Aaj Tak.

"It is a love plus arranged marriage. Neeraj and Himani took permission from their parents, and then they went ahead with it," he added.

Neeraj Chopra's uncle also stated that he had organised the three-day wedding celebrations from January 14 to 16 in Himachal Pradesh. Even the 'pandit' who officiated the wedding was unaware of Neeraj Chopra's identity.

'Against dowry'

Neeraj Chopra, who won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, did not accept any dowry for the marriage. Instead, his family took a token amount of INR 1 as 'shagun'.

"We have always been against the practice of dowry. Our family doesn't believe in the concept of dowry. We just took one rupee as 'shagun'," Neeraj Chopra's uncle said.

Before the wedding, Himani also visited Neeraj Chopra's village and stayed there for 14 hours as a part of pre-marriage rituals.

"Neeraj has competitions lined up for the next two years. So if he didn't get married now, it would have been postponed for 2 years. There were reasons for them to get married now. It wasn't a big function, it was a family function. Only 65-70 people were invited, only people from both the families were there," said Surendra Chopra.

"It was a destination wedding in Himachal Pradesh. We spent three days in the mountains. We had a lot of fun. Neeraj is a normal person. It was good-quality family time," he added.