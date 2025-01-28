Neil Gaiman’s career faces major fallout amid sexual assault allegations as comic book publisher drops Anansi Boys; read

Neil Gaiman known for popular works like Good Omens and American Gods, has recently been dropped by his comic book publisher, Dark Horse Comics. This decision comes after multiple sexual misconduct allegations have been made against the author. In a statement released on social media, Dark Horse Comics confirmed that it would no longer publish Gaiman’s works, including the Anansi Boys comic series. Dark Horse began adapting Gaiman's 2005 novel Anansi Boys into a comic series in June 2023, with plans for an eight-issue run. However, the series has now been abruptly cancelled after the release of its seventh issue in January 2025. The publisher expressed its seriousness about the allegations, noting that it would no longer be working with Gaiman moving forward. Neil Gaiman

As for other publications — HarperCollins, which publishes many of his books in the U.S., including Coraline and American Gods, announced it has no upcoming Gaiman projects scheduled and the same was expressed by Marvel Comics. Additionally, WW Norton, which published Norse Mythology, also stated that they would not be working with the author on future projects, though they did not confirm whether this decision was related to the allegations. Other major publishers such as Bloomsbury, Penguin, Hachette, DC Comics, and Titan have yet to comment on whether they will continue to publish Gaiman's works.

The move by Dark Horse has sparked mixed reactions online. Some users have praised the publisher for taking a stand, with one commenter stating, "Smart move. Sad to see this happen. Most of all to the victims." Others have noted the irony in Gaiman facing the same “cancel culture” that he once supported saying, “I’m against cancel culture, but there’s a certain level of irony in @neilhimself falling victim to the same environment of cancel culture that he himself supported, promoted, and was only too happy to see turned on others.”

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether other publishers will follow suit, and how Gaiman's career will be affected in the long term.