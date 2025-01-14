Neil Gaiman’s sexual assault scandal resurfaces as JK Rowling erupts, comparing it to Harvey Weinstein’s #MeToo fiasco

In recent months, acclaimed British author Neil Gaiman, known for works like The Sandman and American Gods, found himself at the centre of controversy after eight women including his son's babysitter, Scarlett Pavlovich, came forward with accusations of sexual assault. At the time there was little evidence to substantiate the claims, however, a recent expose by New York Magazine's entertainment site The Vulture — There Is No Safe Word, has shed new light on these allegations, suggesting that Gaiman's behaviour may have been far more extreme than many of his devoted readers are willing to believe. Neil Gaiman and JK Rowling

About the allegations

The article claimed that Gaiman had raped multiple women throughout his highly successful career; rife with gritty details about his desperate need to strong-arm women into acts of servitude it also explored how Gaiman himself presented his deplorable actions as consensual within the framework of BDSM. A snippet of one of his first encounters with Scarlett went something like this: “He said, ‘Call me ‘master,’ and I’ll come.’ He said, ‘Be a good girl. You’re a good little girl.’”

Another victim of his advances was Caroline, a potter and mother of three who had been living on the author's Woodstock property as a caretaker. According to the article, “Once, Caroline and the boy, (Gaiman's son) then 4, fell asleep reading stories in Gaiman and Palmer’s bed. Caroline woke up when Gaiman returned home. He got into bed with his son in the middle, then reached across the child to grab Caroline’s hand and put it on his penis. She says she jumped out of the bed. “He didn’t have boundaries,” Caroline says. “I remember thinking that there was something really wrong with him.””

Authors and readers respond

Adding fuel to the fire, J.K. Rowling, the author of the wildly famous Harry Potter series, weighed in on the controversy, making pointed comments about the literary community’s handling of the situation. Rowling posted a tweet on Monday, drawing a comparison between the Gaiman allegations and the infamous American Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's case. A mogul of the Hollywood entertainment industry, more than 100 people made sexual misconduct and rape allegations against 72-year-old Weinstein dating back to the 1970s; a centre of the #MeToo movement, the disgraced producer was finally convicted in California in 2022. Her tweet said, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories.”

Rowling's tweet ignited intense debate. Among the responses was a comment from entrepreneur Elon Musk, who added, “Their silence is deafening.” Many others expressed frustration with one commenter reflecting, “When the podcast came out months ago, I was shocked how little a ripple it left – people didn’t want to pay attention. Now they are claiming to be shocked – bizarre world.” Others pointed to the wider issue of powerful men and the lack of accountability within the industry. “The story is similar because powerful men have been doing this for years, but those around them refuse to say anything. Silence has cost us all far more than we will ever know,” one person said. Another remarked, “I was gutted when I first heard. I loved his books and Stardust is one of my favourite films. He broke my nonce/perve radar, which I thought was quite attuned.” As more people responded, many were visibly shaken by the news. One fan commented, “Gaiman too? Dammit, I love his work. :(” While another expressed disbelief, saying, “What? Is anything sacred? I loved DEATH. And I loved the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman. I had no idea that Neil was under such accusations.”

For many who grew up with Gaiman's books, the accusations came as a shock. Known for his amiable public persona and often regarded as a feminist, the idea that Gaiman could harbour a much darker, hidden side was nearly unfathomable to readers. His media persona as a beloved author with a deep understanding of human nature seemed incompatible with the disturbing image painted by the allegations. The ongoing conversation about Neil Gaiman’s alleged actions raises difficult questions about the responsibilities of public figures within the literary community in addressing allegations of sexual assault. With prominent figures like J.K. Rowling stepping into the conversation, the debate surrounding Gaiman’s career and reputation is only set to intensify in the coming months.