Netizens say ‘Pat Cummins remembering he is THE Pat Cummins’ after SRH skipper's fiery spell against DC in IPL 2025

Even as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) came to a disappointing end on Monday night, social media had only one thing on its mind — Pat Cummins’ fiery spell with the ball. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Aussie skipper put on a masterclass against Delhi Capitals (DC), and while the match was eventually washed out, the 31-year-old Aussie skipper had already set the internet on fire. Pat Cummins dismissed both of DC's openers in his first two overs(AFP)

Cricket fans across platforms didn’t hold back in praising the SRH captain’s grit, leadership, and impeccable form. His dismissals of Indian batters Karun Nair, Abishek Porel and former South African cricketer Faf du Plessis, in a fiery opening spell were widely circulated in slow-motion reels and stat-heavy posts.

Despite SRH’s turbulent season, Pat has consistently found mention online as one of the few positives. Monday night’s spell only reinforced that narrative, with fans lauding his form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Several pointed out that while SRH’s campaign fell apart, Pat’s commitment never wavered — a sentiment echoed across fan pages and verified cricket handles.

Instagram Stories were flooded with visuals of Pat’s celebration after each wicket, while memes about DC’s self-inflicted runout involving Vipraj Nigam and Tristan Stubbs added fuel to the post-match buzz. Even seasoned cricket analysts chimed in on social media, highlighting his control, variations, and calm demeanor under pressure — qualities that fans believe make him invaluable on any stage, be it IPL or international cricket.

While the rain ultimately forced the match to be abandoned and sealed SRH’s fate this season, for the internet, the night belonged to Pat. SRH may be out, but if social media is any indicator, their skipper is still very much in the game.