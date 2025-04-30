Netizens slam Kuldeep Yadav for slapping Rinku Singh after DCvsKKR clash in IPL2025: 'Completely unacceptable behaviour'

A viral video featuring Delhi Capitals’ (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav slapping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh twice after their IPL 2025 clash has sparked major backlash online. The incident took place moments after the match at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, where the home side suffered a 14-run defeat—its second consecutive loss on home turf. A clip of Kuldeep Yadav slapping Rinku Singh has gone viral online

In the clip which has gone viral, Kuldeep, Rinku, and a few other players are seen standing together and conversing after the game. Without any warning, Kuldeep slaps Rinku on the cheek. Rinku appears visibly surprised and slightly embarrassed by the act. Moments later, Kuldeep slaps him again, prompting an immediate reaction from Rinku, who then seems to say something to his India teammate. The interaction ends there, but the clip has since spread rapidly across social media platforms.

While the video contains no audio and the context of the exchange remains unclear, fans were quick to react with outrage. Many took to various social media platforms to call out Kuldeep’s behavior, labelling it inappropriate and demanding accountability. Some users even urged the BCCI to step in, with a section of the netizens calling for disciplinary action or a possible ban on the player.

Commentators and broadcasters chose not to address the moment during the post-match discussion, further fueling public frustration. With the incident being caught on live television and amplified by fan uploads, the backlash only grew louder as the clip continued to circulate.

The controversy comes at a crucial juncture for Delhi Capitals. The team, which was just two wins away from securing a playoffs berth, has now slipped to fourth in the points table after back-to-back losses—first to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and now to KKR.

As of now, there has been no official statement from either Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, or their respective franchises.