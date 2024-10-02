Today's new moon solar eclipse in Libra is crucial in determining the next 6 months: Here's how

As astrologer Amy Demure says, a solar eclipse carries ten times the power and energy of a new moon. If anything, this analogy should let you know how crucial the new moon solar eclipse in Libra, set to take place over October 2 and October 3, is. Because the dual event is taking place in the sign of Libra, the focus of this cosmic event will primarily be on relationships. Romance is of course at the forefront, but expect impact across any and all kinds of relationships spanning from family to friends to even your career. The new moon solar eclipse in Libra will be taking place over October 2 and October 3(Photo: Joshua MacGuire)

So what's happening?

Firstly, let's just simplify the whole thing for you. A new moon, astrologically, is considered a prime period of time to actively manifest. Solar eclipses on the other hand, are reserved for the shadow work which is essential to ensure your manifestations actually come through. With both coinciding, intention setting takes center stage for all the believers out there. As a matter of fact, Amy points this time out to be perfect for 'letting go' rituals focused on bidding goodbye to the recurring patterns and blockages which plague your life, especially in the area of partnerships.

You will know what to spiritually discard and what to set your intentions on, after some introspection about everything that has not worked in your favour so far this year. Identify patterns and consciously choose to no longer be afflicted by them. Follow this up with a visualisation session about all that you wish to see introduced into your life over the next 6-month period. It's best to strike a balance between immediacy and foresight for this. For all the non-believers, this may sound jumbled up, but a good place to start if you wish to do so, will be to internalise the fact that energy goes where attention flows. So, be it spiritually or skeptically, choose yourself.

Which signs are set to be most impacted?

First things first, you absolutely do have some agency in how the next 6 months of your life pan out. Impact then, can be positive as well. Astrologer and psychic, Evan Nathaniel Grim, puts the spotlight on Cancer, Libra, Aries and Capricorn (not just sun signs but all major placements), as the signs which will be significantly impacted by the new moon solar eclipse. Focus for those with major placements in these zodiacs, will lie on one-on-one equations. Evan asserts that whatever change these signs wish to call into their lives, will only come around when they take the intitiative. This especially refers to lopsided equations or patterns these signs may find themselves caught in.

Are you ready to harness the power of the new moon solar eclipse in Libra?