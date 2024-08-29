‘Wanted to make it unique, memorable’: Panchkula woman proposes to boyfriend on flight, leaves internet in awe

Love is in the air and no one knows it better than Aishwarya Bansal, a 26-year-old woman from Haryana's Panchkula, who left netizens in awe with her heartwarming display of affection and courage. Aishwarya Bansal proposing to her boyfriend

Literally taking romance to new heights, she surprised her boyfriend with a proposal onboard an IndiGo flight from Chandigarh to Goa.

Her airborne proposal has taken the internet by storm with its Instagram reel garnering over 6.7 million views.

It shows Aishwarya walking down the aisle with her beau Amulya Goyal standing in front of her as the crew makes the ‘special announcement’ before she kneels down to pull out a ring. Will you marry me, she asks Amulya as the fellow passengers cheer and four of her friends raise placards with her proposal written on them. No doubt Amulya says yes and she puts a ring on his finger before sealing her love with a kiss.

“When we boarded the flight, Amulya was blissfully unaware of the surprise awaiting him. He was taking a nap while I was getting ready for this. For things to go smoothly, a lot of planning had to be done. Right from finding the right opportunity to roping in my friends and deciding on the outfit to convincing the flight crew to allow the proposal, everything had to be executed in an impeccable manner,” says Aishwarya, who is the founder of a social media agency.

On why she chose to propose in such an unconventional setting, she says, “I just wanted to make it memorable for Amulya. And what could have been a better moment than being more than 30,000 feet above the ground in a plane where almost everyone is rooting for you.” Aishwarya was on her way to Goa with at least 30 of her friends to celebrate a birthday party.

On Cloud 9

Not only Amulya, but Aishwarya was also in for a surprise as the former had also planned an extravagant proposal for her as well on a beach in Goa.

“It was as perfect as mine. Our mutual friends knew the plans of us both, but they marvelously played along,” shares Aishwarya.

Social media buzz

As soon as the reel went up on Instagram, the story of Aishwarya’s mid-air proposal spread like wildfire on social media. The couple is currently inundated with messages of congratulations and well-wishes from friends, family, and users who had been touched by their story.

Dhiraj Sanap, a video creator, tagged the airlines, asking it to sponsor the couple’s honeymoon, whereas one user commented “Women in love >>>>>>>>>>>>.”

“Manifesting the same. This is the cutest,” said another, while the airlines crew wrote, “Many many congratulations for your engagement, May god bless you both with lots of love, happiness, and togetherness.” The reel has clocked over 4.6 lakh likes and close to 4,000 comments.

Love that soars

“We have known each other since nursery and had mutual friends, but nothing started brewing till November 2202, when we reunited in a party. We plan to get married next year,” shares Aishwarya, whose story is a reminder that love knows no bounds – not even the limits of altitude.