Paris Olympic winner Manu Bhaker on meeting Sachin Tendulkar: Have grown up watching him

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker shared that meeting former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was a very special moment for her. The 23-year-old shooter expressed her excitement, saying, “We all have watched him on TV. I have. Ever since I was a kid, whether he was playing cricket in the stadium or at various public shows, he was a part of my life. It was very special to meet him and interact with him.” Bhaker made these remarks during an event organized to felicitate her and fellow medal-winning shooters Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, who also excelled at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker met Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday(Instagram)

Bhaker met the cricketing legend on Thursday in Mumbai and later posted pictures of their meeting on social media. “I had spoken to him before meeting him, and it was a pretty special conversation. He told me how to face future challenges, what kinds of hurdles I might encounter, and how to move forward. It is always nice speaking to such legendary figures,” she said.

Bhaker also commented on Avani Lekhara, the 22-year-old who won a gold medal at the ongoing Paralympics in Paris. “Her journey has been nothing short of inspiring. To see her overcome all the challenges in her life and win medals for India is really commendable. It gives me immense happiness that everyone is talking about her,” Bhaker added.