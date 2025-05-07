PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 shifted from Dharamshala to Mumbai: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will proceed as per schedule despite rising geopolitical tensions, the BCCI has confirmed. However, logistical challenges have led to the relocation of one key fixture. The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), originally scheduled for May 11 in Dharamshala, has now been shifted to Mumbai. The move comes as the Kangra airport—serving Dharamshala—remains shut for regular operations until May 10 due to security protocols following India’s Operation Sindoor. The match between PBKS and MI has now been shifted to Mumbai

Meanwhile, as per a report by ANI, a senior BCCI source said that the board is closely monitoring the situation but has no plans to disrupt the tournament at large. “The current circumstances will not have any effect on IPL scheduling,” the official stated, adding that the board is in constant touch with government authorities.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, has raised tensions across the region. India’s air, naval, and land forces jointly carried out strikes on terror camps across the border, prompting enhanced security alerts in northern India. In light of possible retaliation, airports in Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kangra have been temporarily shut to civilian flights.

With 56 of the 70 league-stage matches already completed, the BCCI has reiterated that it remains committed to player safety and operational feasibility. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal acknowledged the ongoing speculation but clarified that the board will act only on official government advisories. “The IPL Governing Council is keeping an eye on the situation. If a decision needs to be taken in the country’s interest, we will support the government wholeheartedly,” he was quoted as saying India Today.

Meanwhile, the fate of the May 8 match between PBKS and Delhi Capitals, also scheduled in Dharamsala, remains uncertain. Both teams have reached the venue, but the shutdown of air connectivity continues to pose challenges.