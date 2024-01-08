Places for best gluten-free treats in Mumbai

Celebrated in USA, the day is now popular across the world, especially among health freaks. For those, who would love to join the bandwagon and try out some gluten-free dishes, here we bring you some places. Vegan Gluten Free Pumpkin Crust Pizza with Kale

Over the years, there is an uptick in the increasing popularity of gluten-free dishes, and it can be attributed to several factors. “One significant reason is the growing awareness of gluten-related issues, such as gluten sensitivity and celiac disease. People with these conditions must avoid gluten to prevent adverse health effects, driving the demand for gluten-free options. Moreover, a broader trend toward healthier lifestyles and dietary choices has led many individuals to explore gluten-free diets, perceiving them as a way to improve well-being and digestive health. Additionally, the food industry has responded to this demand by offering a variety of gluten-free products, contributing to their widespread popularity, ” says Sunil Singh, chef at Blue Bop Cafe. This place has gluten-free pizzas, burgers and gluten-free plus sugar-free dark chocolate tart.

Dive into the 'Fromage', a citrusy lemon curd and blueberry compote masterpiece nestled on a gluten-free crumbly base at The Art Lab Patisserie & Bakery. Savour their Gluten-Free Black Forest cake, their 'Biggie' cookies, especially the Hazelnut dream filled with roasted hazelnuts, hazelnut praline, and vegan dark chocolate for a perfect treat.

Sink your fork into the Gluten-Free Strawberry Cheesecake, a tangy, creamy, nutty masterpiece that'll make your taste buds tango. “Surrender to the gooey, decadent Signature Flourless Chocolate Cake, a gluten-free chocolate extravaganza and Keto Brownie, chewy, dense, fudgy and guilt-free too,” says Subhash Shrike, executive chef, The Pantry- goodness delivered.

At Cray Craft, Andheri try out the vegan dessert circus. "Dive into our Scarlet Indulgence, where pears marry spiced red wine, nestled atop shortbread crumble and velvety vanilla bean ice cream. Go coco-crazy with the Coco Choco Oasis, a vegan ode to coconut and luxurious chocolate. "Make A Wish" - a passion fruit and lemon fusion is a must try and for a truly magical experience, sip on the Kaapi Elixir, a secret potion of filter coffee pannacotta, vanilla bean mousse, and espresso syrup.