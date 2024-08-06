 Put your kids to test with this Independence Day online quiz by OTT Play Premium - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Put your kids to test with this Independence Day online quiz by OTT Play Premium

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 06, 2024 03:54 PM IST

This Independence Day, test your kid's knowledge with on online quiz by OTT Play premium and stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth ₹1lakh +

While you wear your patriotic heart on your sleeves this Independence Day, put your kid's knowledge to test by participating in the OTT Play Premium presents Smartacus 2024, the record-breaking online quiz tournament. With the theme revolving around general knowledge and Independence Day, the online quiz also offers a chance to get an OTTplay study and stream pack worth 699 free for a full month.

Online quiz for kids(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))
Online quiz for kids(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

The Indian Independence Day Quiz for Sub-Junior (Grades 1-3), Junior (Grades 4-6), Cadet (Grades 7-9), Senior (10-12) will be held online on August 15 from 5pm to 6pm. Win exciting prizes worth 1lakh + including mobile, tablet, smartwatch, Amazon gift vouchers. The top five winners in each category will get a chance to visit the HT FM Radio station in their city. All registered participants will get a unique digital certificate.

Early bird registrations will get exclusive entry into the lucky draw who stand a chance to win trendy OTTplay backpacks.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3Ve0rZf

Scan the QR code to register
Scan the QR code to register

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Put your kids to test with this Independence Day online quiz by OTT Play Premium
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On