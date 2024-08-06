Put your kids to test with this Independence Day online quiz by OTT Play Premium

While you wear your patriotic heart on your sleeves this Independence Day, put your kid's knowledge to test by participating in the OTT Play Premium presents Smartacus 2024, the record-breaking online quiz tournament. With the theme revolving around general knowledge and Independence Day, the online quiz also offers a chance to get an OTTplay study and stream pack worth ₹699 free for a full month. Online quiz for kids(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

The Indian Independence Day Quiz for Sub-Junior (Grades 1-3), Junior (Grades 4-6), Cadet (Grades 7-9), Senior (10-12) will be held online on August 15 from 5pm to 6pm. Win exciting prizes worth ₹1lakh + including mobile, tablet, smartwatch, Amazon gift vouchers. The top five winners in each category will get a chance to visit the HT FM Radio station in their city. All registered participants will get a unique digital certificate.

Early bird registrations will get exclusive entry into the lucky draw who stand a chance to win trendy OTTplay backpacks.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3Ve0rZf