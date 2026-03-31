QS World University Rankings 2026: Chitkara University secures 12th spot in India, enters global top 300

For a university that has been building its pharmacy school since 2005, this recognition is significant. What makes it worth examining more closely, however, is what lies behind the number.

It also aligns with broader shifts in higher education globally. Commenting on this year’s rankings, Ben Sowter, QS senior vice-president, noted, “The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 highlight a global higher education landscape that is becoming both more competitive and specialised. While traditional leaders in the US, the UK and parts of Europe continue to dominate many disciplines, we are seeing significant momentum from systems across Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Institutions are increasingly building global reputations through targeted subject excellence, research collaboration and industry engagement. This year's results show that strategic investment in specific disciplines, not just overall institutional strength, is becoming a defining feature of how universities compete and gain international recognition.”

For Chitkara University , this recognition reflects a programme that has steadily built credibility not just within academic circles, but also among employers and industry stakeholders. The 12th spot in India, in that context, signals a level of trust and visibility that extends well beyond Punjab into the broader pharmaceutical ecosystem.

When QS Quacquarelli Symonds released its World University Rankings by Subject 2026 this March, it evaluated more than 18,300 programmes across over 1,700 universities in 100 countries. Among these institutions, Chitkara University secured a place in the 251–300 band globally for pharmacy and pharmacology. The ranking is assessed on academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, H-index, and international research network.

In the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, Chitkara University has secured 12th spot in India and has been placed in the 251–300 global band for pharmacy and pharmacology, positioning it among the country’s leading institutions in a discipline that is becoming increasingly specialised and globally competitive.

The industry problem that most pharmacy programmes ignore There is a well-documented gap in pharmaceutical education in India. Students graduate with strong theoretical grounding, but limited exposure to how a drug actually moves from a research lab to a patient. Regulatory pathways, pharmacovigilance systems, clinical trial protocols, and quality assurance processes in a live industry setting are skills that textbooks cover, but are rarely taught.

Chitkara College of Pharmacy has taken a different approach. The BPharm curriculum includes a mandatory six-month industrial training component. Students pursuing MPharm programmes interact regularly with companies such as Nectar Life Sciences, Abbott Healthcare, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, not for placement drives, but for academic engagement, live project work, and industry-facing research.

Perhaps the clearest example of this philosophy is the MSc in pharmacovigilance and clinical research, offered in direct collaboration with Parexel, one of the world’s largest contract research organisations. The programme is built around internationally accepted pharmacovigilance competency frameworks, and selected students undertake a six-month internship with Parexel itself. It is, by any measure, a degree co-designed by industry for industry.

Research that goes beyond publication metrics Rankings like the QS place significant weight on research output, and Chitkara University’s performance reflects a programme that takes research seriously across all levels, not just at the doctoral stage. Undergraduate students at its College of Pharmacy have presented original research at national conferences, while papers from faculty and students have appeared in peer-reviewed international journals covering drug discovery, pharmacology, phytopharmaceuticals, and medicinal chemistry.

The doctoral programme in pharmaceutical sciences is built on a blended model, combining campus-based core learning with research collaboration explicitly designed to address real-world pharmaceutical challenges. Scholars work on problems in drug development, formulation science, precision medicine, and natural product research. Faculty with active industry consultancy roles supervise doctoral work, ensuring students are not researching in isolation.

The university’s research infrastructure supports this ecosystem, with domain-specific laboratories, high-end computing for simulation and modelling, and dedicated research and innovation centres spanning disciplines. Pharmacy does not operate in isolation; students and researchers collaborate across life sciences, biotechnology, and clinical science as a matter of course.

The QS lens: What this ranking actually measures It is worth understanding what the QS methodology captures. Academic reputation is assessed through a global survey of academics who nominate institutions they consider excellent in a given field. Employer reputation is derived from a separate survey of employers worldwide who identify where their most capable graduates come from. Together, these indicators reflect what the broader academic and professional world thinks of a programme, not just what its own university claims.

Chitkara University’s 12th position in India for pharmacy and pharmacology reflects external perception of its programme in a field that is becoming increasingly competitive.

Preparing graduates for the real world of pharmacy Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor of Chitkara University, has described the institution’s approach to pharmacy education as one that evolves with the industry rather than trailing it. “Pharmacy today sits at the intersection of science, regulation, and patient care. Our effort has been to build a programme where these dimensions are not taught in isolation. Students engage with research, industry practices, and real-world challenges alongside their academic learning. The QS recognition is encouraging, but more important is whether our graduates are prepared to contribute meaningfully to the field. That remains our benchmark,” she says.

What this means for prospective students For students considering pharmacy as a career path, and for parents evaluating where to invest four to six years of education, rankings are one data point among many. At a minimum, they signal external validation from a methodology that surveys thousands of academics and employers worldwide. A 12th-place finish in India suggests that the programme has visibility and credibility extending well beyond its immediate geography.

More importantly, it points to the kind of academic environment a student is entering. At Chitkara University, this includes a six-month mandatory industry training placement, access to live projects with pharmaceutical companies, research opportunities from the undergraduate level, and postgraduate programmes co-designed with global contract research organisations.

The career pathways that emerge from such an ecosystem are correspondingly diverse, spanning pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organisations, hospitals, regulatory bodies, and research institutions in India and abroad.

About Chitkara University Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC A+ accredited private university with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, recognised among India's leading institutions by NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across engineering, business, healthcare, pharmacy, design, architecture, hospitality, and emerging technologies including AI, data science, and machine learning.

The university’s academic model integrates internships, live industry projects, and research into core curricula, supported by over 2,000 campus recruiters and more than 300 international academic and industry partners. Global Pathway programmes, developed in partnership with leading universities in the US, Australia, and Canada, allow students to complete part of their degree abroad. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and applied learning, Chitkara University prepares graduates for careers in India and internationally.

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