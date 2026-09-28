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Queens rule the VMAs: Taylor Swift, Madonna, BTS, LISA, Sabrina Carpenter shine at Video Music Awards 2026

History, comebacks and controversies light up Video Music Awards 2026

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 19:09:01 IST
By Deep Saxena
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The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Sunday night packed in record-breaking wins, major comebacks, K-pop triumphs and nostalgic tributes.

Madonna performing with Sabrina Carpenter and (right) Taylor Swift (Photo: AP, AFP)
Madonna performing with Sabrina Carpenter and (right) Taylor Swift (Photo: AP, AFP)

Madonna returned to the VMA performance stage after 23 years, opening the show with Bring Your Love alongside Sabrina Carpenter and later performing Danceteria with Charli XCX. She emerged as the night’s biggest winner with seven trophies, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for Bring Your Love.

Members of iconic American grunge band Nirvana — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear — reunited to receive MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard Award

Icons remembered

The VMAs also leaned into nostalgia with tributes to music legends. Singer Kacey Musgraves honoured late legend Dolly Parton with I Will Always Love You, while singers RAYE, SOMBR and Teddy Swims celebrated late pop icon George Michael, marking 40 years of Faith. Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic also remembered late frontman Kurt Cobain during the group’s Video Vanguard moment.

Lip-syncs and letdowns

The night wasn’t without controversy. Madonna’s much-hyped comeback performance sparked a lip-sync debate online, with some viewers calling out the vocals. Bruno Mars also disappointed fans after his performance was revealed to be pre-recorded rather than live at the ceremony.

Winners: 

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year: Madonna

Song of the Year: BTS, Swim

Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro

Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, Bring Your Love

Best Pop: LISA, Dream

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B feat. Kehlani, Safe

Best R&B: Bruno Mars, I Just Might

Best K-pop: BTS, Swim

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

dolly partonmadonnataylor swiftbtslisamtv video music award
Get the latest HT City updates on celebrities, events, nightlife, fashion, food and entertainment. Stay connected with everything happening across Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.
Get the latest HT City updates on celebrities, events, nightlife, fashion, food and entertainment. Stay connected with everything happening across Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.
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