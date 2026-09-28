Queens rule the VMAs: Taylor Swift, Madonna, BTS, LISA, Sabrina Carpenter shine at Video Music Awards 2026

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Sunday night packed in record-breaking wins, major comebacks, K-pop triumphs and nostalgic tributes.

Madonna performing with Sabrina Carpenter and (right) Taylor Swift (Photo: AP, AFP)

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Madonna returned to the VMA performance stage after 23 years, opening the show with Bring Your Love alongside Sabrina Carpenter and later performing Danceteria with Charli XCX. She emerged as the night’s biggest winner with seven trophies, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for Bring Your Love.

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{{^usCountry}} Taylor Swift made history too, becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history after receiving the inaugural Artist Director Honors. She also won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite. BTS scored three wins, including Song of the Year for Swim, Best K-pop and Best Group, while LISA took Best Pop and Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor Swift made history too, becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history after receiving the inaugural Artist Director Honors. She also won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite. BTS scored three wins, including Song of the Year for Swim, Best K-pop and Best Group, while LISA took Best Pop and Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist. {{/usCountry}}

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Members of iconic American grunge band Nirvana — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear — reunited to receive MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard Award

Icons remembered

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The VMAs also leaned into nostalgia with tributes to music legends. Singer Kacey Musgraves honoured late legend Dolly Parton with I Will Always Love You, while singers RAYE, SOMBR and Teddy Swims celebrated late pop icon George Michael, marking 40 years of Faith. Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic also remembered late frontman Kurt Cobain during the group’s Video Vanguard moment.

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Lip-syncs and letdowns

The night wasn’t without controversy. Madonna’s much-hyped comeback performance sparked a lip-sync debate online, with some viewers calling out the vocals. Bruno Mars also disappointed fans after his performance was revealed to be pre-recorded rather than live at the ceremony.

Winners:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year: Madonna

Song of the Year: BTS, Swim

Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro

Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, Bring Your Love

Best Pop: LISA, Dream

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B feat. Kehlani, Safe

Best R&B: Bruno Mars, I Just Might

Best K-pop: BTS, Swim