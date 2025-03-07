Ramzan 2025: Feast on these offbeat savouries

Smashed cucumber, feta, mulberry and date salad

Smashed cucumber, feta, mulberry and date salad

Smash cucumbers into chunks and mix it with yogurt, walnuts, dates, mint and dill leaves. Spoon into serving plates, drizzle with apple cider, and top it with feta and mulberries.

Niharika Bajaj, baker

Mexican Tostadas with salad

Mexican Tostadas with salad

Cut the tortillas in round shape and brush a little oil on one side. Bake them in the oven at 180°c until they are crisp. Toss all the veggies and seasoning with olive oil, spread them on the baking sheet and roast for 25 minutes in intervals.

Mix avocado (deseeded and mashed), chopped onion, green chilli, lemon juice and green coriander for the guacamole in a bowl. For salsa, add two chopped onions, green coriander and chilli. Add salt and cook for two minutes. Now, add tomato sauce and vinegar. Mix well.

For salad, cut half of a red cabbage into thin strips and mix it with lemon juice and salt. Serve and enjoy!

Molletes or Moyettes

Shweta Bhargava, chef

Molletes or Moyettes

This traditional Mexican open bun or sandwich with beans and melted cheese is served with salsa. It’s a perfect iftar snack.

Split each burger bun horizontally and scoop the filling, leaving the base intact. Dry the top for crumbs. Brush the base well with a mix of ghee and oil. Bake in preheated oven at 200°c for 10 minutes. Heat oil, add garlic and onions and sauté on medium flame for a minute. Add cherry tomatoes, boiled corn kernels and all spices with tomato ketchup, two tablespoons of water and salt. Mix well and cook on medium flame for three minutes, while stirring occasionally. Crush the mixture with ladle.

Place the baked burger buns on a clean dry surface, put lettuce first and then a portion of the prepared mixture over each bun.

Shaifali Bhargava, baker and chef

Grilled Peri Peri cottage cheese

Grilled Peri Peri cottage cheese

For peri peri sauce, grind garlic with seedless red chillies. Grind chopped red capsicum with vinegar, salt, coriander sprigs, 1 tablespoon oil and crushed peppercorns into a smooth sauce. Heat some oil in a non-stick grill pan. Cut cottage cheese into thick slices, dip them in the sauce and grill them evenly on both sides. Garnish with basil leaves and serve.

Sagar Punn, chef

Banana, dates, peanut butter honey toast

Banana, dates, peanut butter honey toast

Take two slices of bread. Toast it as per your liking and spread peanut butter on them. Slice the banana, arrange it on the two pieces of toast and garnish it with finely chopped dry fruits and dates. Add a pinch of cinnamon or sesame seeds. Serve with black coffee or tea.

Doa Naqvi, chef