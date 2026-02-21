Ramzan Special | Iqbal Khan: No one knew, my mom would offer me treats secretly

For Khan, the significance of the month lies in its power to transform from within. “It’s about cleansing your mind, your body, your soul — everything,” he explains, adding: “This month is supposed to make sure that you realize what your primary motive in this world is and get you closer to the Creator.” Beyond ritual, he believes Ramzan reinforces life’s true wealth.

For Iqbal Khan, Ramzan is not merely a month of fasting, it is a spiritual compass that realigns life each year. Speaking to us, the actor shares what the festival means to him. “It reminds you every year how one should be for the rest of the 12 months.”

His memories of Ramzan as a child are tender and filled with innocence. “As a child, Ramzan was all about time,” he recalls, smiling at the thought of his favourite treats at iftar. But more than the food, Iqbal shares it was his mother’s quiet understanding that left a lasting impression. “I would feel hungry, and my mom would tell me she’d give me something to eat, but not in front of anyone. The funny thing in this whole story of my mom offering me food during my fast as a kid was, while she wanted to keep the impression intact for my happiness that I completed the fast, everybody knew about it (he laughs). Even though I didn’t break my fast, but I used to be under the impression that nobody knew except Mom.”

With his children now growing up, the experience has come full circle. “The little one says she also wants to fast. I’ve told her she can fast from breakfast to lunch, no eating, then lunch to evening, no eating, and then evening to dinner, no eating.” Ask him how has his understanding of the festival changed over the year, Iqbal shares, “For some reason, since the last few years, I’ve been working during Ramzan. I have made that as a habit. Taking a break only because you are fasting diffuses the whole purpose of it.”

Over the years, his understanding of Ramzan has deepened significantly. “Of course it changes when you grow older, when you live more of life. That’s when you realize, the true meaning of the festival. What begins as abstaining from food gradually transforms into something far more meaningful. It’s not just about not eating food, it becomes devotion. It’s about realizing you’re human. “