RCB's Josh Hazlewood's fiery send off to Yashasvi Jaiswal goes viral; Netizens say RR batter ‘couldn't control his ego’

Cricket Twitter had a meltdown on Thursday night as the fiery exchange between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Josh Hazlewood during the IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium quickly became the internet’s favourite talking point. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Josh Hazlewood were involved in a war od words suring the RCB-RR clash on Thursday night.

The face-off began in the fourth over—Josh’s first—where he delivered three dot balls, including a nasty short one that left Yashasvi rattled. But the young Indian batter responded like a champ, smashing three boundaries on the trot. The moment that truly set social media on fire came in the final over of the Powerplay. After Yashasvi launched into Josh again—two fours and a six in the first four balls—he miscued a slower one straight to mid-wicket on 49. Josh gave him a sharp send-off, and Yashasvi didn’t hold back either, seen shouting something back as he walked off.

Clips of the heated exchange flooded timelines within minutes, sparking debates across platforms. From fan edits hailing it as pure box office, praising the intensity and drama, others questioned whether the send-off and Yashasvi’s reaction crossed a line.

While the Yashasvi-Josh showdown stole the limelight online, fans also celebrated RCB’s much-needed win—finally ending their home ground losing streak. Josh’s four-wicket haul played a massive role in the 11-run victory, with RR falling short at 194 for 9 in their chase of 206.

Virat Kohli’s 70 off 42 deliveries also had fans in raptures, but it was his post-match comment—where he jokingly hinted at finally breaking the home curse—that left fans chuckling and quoting it all over social media.