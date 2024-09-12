Recently divorced Dubai princess releases new perfume called Divorce, netizens say ‘the comeback is iconic!’

A few weeks after Sheikha Mahra, the 30-year-old daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, publicly divorced her husband through a controversial Instagram post, the Dubai princess has now launched a perfume intriguingly named ‘Divorce’. The new perfume is under her own brand Mahra M1, and she recently shared a teaser of the product on Instagram this Monday. Recently divorced Dubai princess releases new perfume called Divorce

The princess first made headlines when she divorced her husband on social media. “Dear husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” she wrote in a Instagram post in July 2024. The perfume seems to be her redemption — late Princess Diana had a black dress and Sheikha seems to have a perfume.

As with most culture-defining internet moments, netizens had a lot to say about this. Most were endearingly positive. “I'm sure it smells like freedom 🙌❤️,” said one. “In 2024, women don’t cry. We launch new businesses! Very demure, very private, very mindful, very profitable 😉,” said another. “Where can we find it? I love the smell of revenge😍,” said a particularly clever commenter.

Others commented on her resilience as a mother. “That's what strong women (moms) do in difficult times, they go through life even stronger 👏🏼 🏼,” one said. “Every woman should learn from @hhshmahra how to step up from something so negative and turning it to goldmine…. absolutely genius!♥️♥️♥️," was another overwhelmingly positive comment. “THE COMEBACK IS ICONIC 🖤🖤🖤,” said one more.

While Sheikha has yet to share any details about the notes or the perfume's availability for purchase, we do know that the launch of her brand Mahra M1 comes just four months after she gave birth to her daughter, Mahra. The princess' perfume launch might seem facetious but behind the name lies a quest for empowerment, a reclamation of her public narrative — we have to say, we love the power move. Would you buy this?