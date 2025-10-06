RiiFFS Parfums hosts India's biggest fragrance launch of the year at Fairmont, Mumbai

The world of fragrance witnessed a historic moment on 22nd September as RiiFFS Parfums unveiled its latest collection at a grand event hosted at Fairmont, Mumbai. The event, orchestrated by the esteemed Attarwala family, marked the largest fragrance launch of the year and set a new benchmark for luxury brand experiences in India. RiiFFS Parfums hosts India's biggest fragrance launch in Mumbai

The evening was an unforgettable blend of scent, style, and star power. Over 150 top lifestyle and beauty influencers, including international fragrance sensation Jeremy Fragrance, were in attendance, alongside 15 Indian celebrities from the film, fashion, and music industries. Guests were treated to an immersive, multi-sensory journey that showcased the depth and artistry of RiiFFS’ new line of perfumes.

“This is more than just a launch—it’s a tribute to the heritage of Indian perfumery blended with global excellence,” said a spokesperson from the Attarwala family, adding, “Our vision with RiiFFS is to bring meaningful, emotion-driven fragrances to the world.”

The event featured interactive scent bars, live entertainment, and luxury experiences that left attendees captivated. With curated fragrance-inspired cocktails, signature installations, and personalised gifting, RiiFFS ensured the evening was as immersive as the perfumes themselves.

Jeremy Fragrance, speaking live from the venue, praised RiiFFS as “bold, luxurious, and refreshingly original,” drawing attention from fragrance lovers worldwide.

RiiFFS Parfums is a luxury fragrance house inspired by rich olfactory traditions and modern artistry. Built on the legacy of the Attarwala family, RiiFFS blends craftsmanship, creativity, and culture to create perfumes that evoke deep emotions and lasting impressions.

*Partnered Content