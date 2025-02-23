Rita Jhunjhunwala's 'Panchtatva' exhibition explores five elements through art

The Capital recently saw a a unique artistic interpretation of the five fundamental elements in the form of artist Rita Jhunjhunwala’s solo exhibition, Panchtatva – The Elemental Mosaic. Artist Rita Jhunjhunwala

Speaking about her work, Rita expressed, “This exhibition is a tribute to the elemental forces that sustain life and the cosmos. Through textured layers, bold brushstrokes, and diverse materials such as handmade paper, fabric, jute, and wood, I explore the deep connection between these forces and human existence.”

On display was a collection of paintings, sculptures and handcrafted objects, each depicting Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Agni (fire), Vayu (air), and Akash (ether).

Among those present were art critic Prayag Shukla and designer Anju Modi.