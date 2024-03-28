Sanam, teri kasam: Lucknowites sing with Sanam band members

Indie pop rock band Sanam created magic during a sold-out show held in the state capital. From golden classical to Punjabi, modern hits and their original songs, the band belted out the choicest numbers in front of the packed audience. Guitarist Samar Puri, singer-composer Sanam Puri, bass guitarist Venkat Subramaniyam and drummer Keshav Dhanraj performing in Lucknow

The band, comprising vocalist-composer Sanam Puri, with guitarist-composer Samar Puri, bass guitarist Venkat Subramaniyam and drummer Keshav Dhanraj performed for over two hours and the audience sang with them without a break, swayed, danced and cheered to the hilt. The lights, crackling fireworks and props provided a perfect ambiance for the band to shine.

Starting the musical journey from yesteryear’s musical hits of greats Mohd Rafi, Kishor Kumar and Mukesh, the band presented hits of the 80s and 90s and even presented modern hits. The Punjabi medley made the audience dance in every corner of the venue.

Their chartbuster numbers Gulabi Aakhein (The Train; 1970), Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe (Kanyadaan; 1969), Mere Mehboob (Mr. X in Bombay; 1964), O Mere Dil Ke Chain (Mere Jeevan Saathi; 1972), Ek Ladki ko Dekha (1942: A Love Story, 1994) and more saw the audience singing every line with them.

“This is the first concert of the band in Lucknow. I once performed at Lucknow Mahotsav some 15 years back and have fond memories. I don’t know why but somehow, we missed performing here and now we hope the gates are open and we will keep returning to the city more often,” says Sanam.

He recalls performing at Lucknow Mahotsav in 2008.

Sanjiv Sarin, from the Phoenix Palassio mall, at which the show was organised, says, “This was a sold-out show and ever since we announced the show. I have been continuously getting requests for passes and tickets. Their fan following is unparalleled and that we saw with the audience response during their performance.”