Singer Shashaa Tirupati: Giving aashirwad to my brothers on Bhai Dooj is surreal

Singer-composer Shashaa Tirupati, who came back to Mumbai for work after being in Canada with her family, will be celebrating Bhai Dooj with her brothers (Ash and Bhuvi) through video call. Singer Shashaa Tirupati with her brother Ash, (below) with Bhuvi

“I love festivals and the ones celebrated with siblings are my favourite. My younger brothers love to surprise me always and they are really good at it. So this Bhai Dooj, I decided to surprise them back. We three know each other extremely well, our choices and what we have wanted to buy for the longest. We try to gift each other those items on such special occasions,” shares Tirupati.

For the festival today, the singer had already sent her surprise package for her brothers along with sweets. “Indian mithai is the most sought-after desi delicacy so that is always on the top of my list. Also, I know what they have been eyeing for the last few months so that will be their gifts. Also being an elder sister, I love blessing them. Inko aashirwad dena is honestly such a surreal feeling, it cannot be matched with the best of the gifts in the world,” says Tirupati.

On the work front, the Atrangi Re (2021) and Badhaai Do (2022) singer has wrapped her new collab album as well as recorded a song for OTT and two films that she says will be out next year.