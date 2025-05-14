Menu Explore
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai actor Adrija Sinha on 94.6% class XII board result: Stress toh maine kabhi liya hi nahin

ByS Farah Rizvi
May 14, 2025 05:34 PM IST

The class XII AISSCE board results were announced on Tuesday, and actor Adrija Sinha has been celebrating ever since. Her 94.6% score, with 99 in her fave subject Psychology, was no mean feat, but she balanced her academics and work.

Actor Adrija Sinha
Actor Adrija Sinha

“I was in an auto jab result aaya. My friend was more worried than me and was like, ‘Check karo!’ By then, the website crashed,” the teen recalls, adding, “It took time, but eventually, I could see it... My mum had been up since early morning, waiting for the news. But my dad had been like, ‘Tum kar logi’. He’d already predicted 94%.”

Even during her exams in February, Adrija, known for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Kill (both 2023), was on outdoor schedules. “I was in Lucknow shooting for my first lead film, tentatively titled Dhara Ki Dhara. I had to fly to Mumbai for the Physical Education exam and be back for the schedule.”

Ask if such a hectic schedule ever took a toll, and she says, “Stress toh maine kabhi liya hi nahin, if I do then that’s not me.”

Looking ahead, Adrija wants to study English with a minor in Psychology: “I don’t want to study acting, I’ve been doing it since class VIII. Now, I can plan learning calisthenics, dancing, etc.”

