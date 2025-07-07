Social media praise Akash Deep and skipper Shubman Gill after India beat England: ‘Pressure? Handled. History? Made’

Social media exploded in celebration as India secured a thumping 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston — their biggest away win by runs and their first-ever Test triumph at the iconic venue in Birmingham. The win, which levelled the five-match series 1-1, saw fans and cricketers alike showering praise on the team, with Akash Deep, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj earning the loudest applause online. Akash Deep took 10 wickets in the match

Right-arm fast bowler Akash Deep, in particular, stole the spotlight with a dream performance. The pacer picked up six wickets in the second innings and returned with a 10-wicket match haul — becoming only the second Indian bowler to achieve the feat in England. His journey from Sasaram in Bihar to the international stage has become the stuff of legend.

Outside the stadium, an English fan captured hearts with a musical tribute to the rising star. In a now-viral video, the supporter sang a cheeky reworking of The Beatles’ Let It Be: “Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Bowling England Out, Akash Deep.” The video was widely shared, with fans applauding both the sentiment and the performance it honoured.

The new captain for team India in Tests, Shubman Gill too, made headlines with a sensational batting display, scoring 269 and 161 across the two innings — a rare feat that made him only the second batter, after Australia's Allan Border, in the history of International cricket, to register 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test match. He also became the youngest captain from Asia to rigester a win in England.Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a crucial six-wicket haul in England’s first innings, ensuring India maintained control throughout the match.

From viral songs and personal milestones to a landmark team win, India’s Edgbaston triumph wasn’t just another Test victory — it was a cricketing moment that lit up the internet and etched itself into the history books.