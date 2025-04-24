SRH batter Ishan Kishan’s decision to walk sparks memefest on social media: ‘Looked almost too eager to walk off’

Social media users still cannot come to grips with Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's decision to walk after the left-handed batter thought he was dismissed in the match against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. From making fun of how Ishan Kishan's honesty led to Sunrisers Hyderabad's spectacular batting collapse which eventually resulted in their yet another loss, to jokingly wondering if Ishan walked, because of his secret allegiance to his former team, netizens took to social media used memes and jokes, to express their amazement at the entire incident. Ishan Kishan walks off the field after losing his wicket during IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians (AP)

For the unversed, the left-handed batter, having just opened his account, tried to glance a delivery from Deepak Chahar that was clearly drifting down leg. The ball evaded Ishan’s bat by a noticeable margin and was safely collected by MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton. Strangely, there was no appeal from either Ryan or Deepak, and even umpire Vinod Seshan was on the verge of signalling it a wide.

Without any clear edge or noise, and no external pressure, Ishan inexplicably began walking back to the pavilion, implying that he had nicked it. Replays confirmed no bat was involved, amplifying the mystery around the dismissal. In a game already spiralling out of control for SRH, Ishan's decision to walk off proved a major setback for the side. His actions left both experts and social media perplexed.

While some users questioned the logic behind Ishan's decision to walk, some users opined how Ishan's decision led to SRH's eventual loss. Some joked if Ishan was secretly still an MI player, the team he played for untill IPL 2024. Some questioned Ishan's decision given his poor run of form in the tournament ever since his century against Rajasthan Royals in the first match this season.

SRH could only reach 143/8 in their 20 overs after a batting collapse, with MI cruising to the target in just 15.4 overs with seven wickets to spare. With the loss, the Sunrisers' hopes for a playoff took another big hit, as the side reels at ninth position with just two wins in eight matches.