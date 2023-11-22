Suresh Wadkar on new music directors not giving him songs: Hum log toh gaana maangne jaa nahi sakte, swabhimaan hai

Sapne Mein Milti Hai, Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai, Lagi Aaj Saawan Ki- Suresh Wadkar's voice has mesmerised us throughout the past five decades. So once certainly feels the absence since he doesn't sing in Hindi films often now. Singer Suresh Wadkar was recently conferred the Lata Mangeshkar award.

Ask if he is the one turning down the offers, and he reasons- why would he? "Hum log kyun mana karenge gaane ke liye? Hum gaane ke liye hi aaye hain industry mein. What happens today is maybe people doubt 'we have made this song, will Suresh Wadkar be able to sing it?' Maybe they don't offer me songs due to this. Hum toh riyaazi log hain bhaiya. I do riyaaz even today for four hours. New heroes have come in, new music directors are there, their thinking is different," says the 68-year-old.

He also maintains that he cannot go and ask for work. "Hum log toh gaana maangne jaa nahi sakte, itna swabhimaan toh hai. Abhimaan nahi bol sakta. Every person should have the former. I was recently contacted by a music director based in Canada, he wanted me to sing a Hindi song required in a Malayalam film. He said 'you only have to sing it, I am a big fan' Aise bhi log hote hain, beech beech mein kisi ko yaad aa jaati hai ki aisa bhi ek singer hai," he chuckles.

Wadkar, who has just been conferred the Lata Mangeshkar award by the Maharashtra government, asserts that his quest isn't for work, but rather to not be underestimated, "I am not saying call me. But if the composers think that me or my colleagues might not be able to sing, so test us! What's the problem in that?"

Meanwhile, his latest award has left him feeling happy, "Bahaut achha laga. our government respects us artists, and I feel lucky that I ahve got this award named after Lata Mangeshkar ji, who is like Saraswati Maa."