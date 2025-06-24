Horrifying 'syringe attacks' at France music festival were preceded by social media threats: Report

France's hugely popular Fêtes de la Musique festival took a dark turn for up to 145 attendees nationwide, as a group of individuals carried out what are now being referred to as 'syringe attacks' on unsuspecting concertgoers. According to a New York Post report, authorities have arrested 12 people in connection with the incidents. Horrifying 'syringe attacks' were orchestrated across French music festivals: The police are still trying to get to the bottom of it(Photo: Bouger a Bordeaux)

While the police and adjacent authorities appear to be no closer to finding out what exactly was being injected via the syringes, a PEOPLE report suggests the detailed planning that may have gone into achieving this level of mayhem. As per the mentioned report, there were social media threats doing the rounds before as many as 145 unassumingly fell prey to the attackers: "Le Monde reported that posts on Snapchat and other social media platforms called for attacks on women prior to the festival", claimed the report.

The Le Monde report cited further clarified how the French capital of Paris itself had as many as 13 cases. Metz surpassed it with 17 reports. Several hospitalisations were reported as well, with thorough toxicology testing being the first response. The police's work in this regard but, is far from over. The 12 arrested, are reportedly said to have pricked only 50 victims. More attackers, accountable for the almost 100 other victims, still need to be tracked down.

This experience has likely shaped how the iconic Fête de la Musique will be approached in the future, these coordinated attacks somewhat bringing it's legacy-flanked status under siege. Held annually on June 21 since 1982, Fête de la Musique was created to inspire people to perform music in public spaces. According to Le Monde, Paris authorities noted experiencing "unprecedented crowds." The investigation was launched after three individuals in the city reported feeling unwell and claimed they had been injected with a syringe.

This case is still unfolding.