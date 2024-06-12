T20 World Cup: Impending 'epic' India vs USA match spins hilarious memes

India and USA will be going head to head after both teams emerged undefeated across all its Group A matches at the currently ongoing men's cricket T20 World Cup. The American cricket team found itself in the spotlight following its edge-of-the-seat thrilling victory against the seasoned Pakistani cricket team in Dallas, on June 6. Indian-origin cricketer Saurabh Netrvalkar bowled over cricket fans with his super over which led team USA to victory. With India having its own charged and torrid cricket history with Pakistan, fans will now soon be glued to their screen of choice to see who emerges victorious. The India vs USA match will go live at 8 pm on June 12

Memes galore ahead of USA vs India match

The India vs USA match is set to take place at New York City's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at 8PM IST. While Monank Patel is captaining the American team, Rohit Sharma is leading the charge for team India. The much anticipated showdown will determine which of the two teams moves ahead in the keynote tournament. Additionally, if India wins the match, they will secure a place for themselves in the Super 8 owing to their enviable net run rate. Even before the match commences memes have flooded the internet, many of which are anticipating a win for India against USA.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A few of the memes are also forecasting team USA feeling the heat as it gears up to go ahead against India, considering the latter's mammoth international cricket cred.

All eyes appear to be on batter Suryakumar Yadav, affably called SKY, who is expected to supercharge India to its forecasted victory against the States.

Though there are many who are already convinced with regards to India's victory over the USA in the match, there are still a few meme-appeals for the former to go a little easy on the latter so as to not shake their net run rate.

Almost half the American cricket team is actually Indian

Right off the bat, pun intended, the USA team is led by Indian cricketer Monank Patel. As a matter of fact, 7 of the 15 men on the team are of Indian origin, with 2 having Pakistani roots. This team build-up has a meme base of its own.

The India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match will be streaming live on Star Sports and DD Sports.