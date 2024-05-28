Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh on his disappearance: Will talk when the time is right

Gurucharan Singh has been making headlines for almost a month. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) fame actor, who went missing on April 22, returned home after 25 days. Gurucharan Singh has opened up about his absence.

Talking to us, the actor says, “Mera abhi case close hona hai. Kuch formalities ho gayi hain, thodi bachi hain. Ek baar woh ho jaaye toh main sabse aaram se baat karunga iss baare mein. (My case is yet to get closed. Some formalities are done and some are left. Once that is taken care of, I will talk to everyone about this.)

Ask the 51-year-old actor, who rose to fame after playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, what case he’s referring to, and he says, “Main jab gaya tha, mere daddy ne missing report daali thi. Woh close hona hai abhi. Ek baar woh ho jaaye to main baat kar sakta hoon. (When I had left, daddy had put a missing report. That hasn't closed yet. Once that happens then I can talk.)

Singh had gone missing in April when he left his Delhi home to take a flight to Mumbai. Soon after his return on May 17, he was questioned by the Delhi police and his statement was recorded.

Earlier, the actor had said that he had gone for a spiritual journey. However, his sudden absence led to his father filing a missing complaint.