Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce in Miami ahead of NFL season: Report

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is spending time in Florida with Travis Kelce as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season. As reported by People magazine, the 35-year-old singer is currently in Miami “to support and spend time” with the Kansas City Chiefs' player, according to a source close to Travis. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023, continue to enjoy each other’s company in the offseason. On Friday, last week, they were seen out on a dinner date at Harry's Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida. “Travis was working on Friday before his dinner date with Taylor. He left early to go meet her,” the source was quoted as saying.

A photo of their night out was posted by professional boxer and MMA fighter Jose Andres Cortes, capturing the couple sitting side by side in a dimly lit booth at the restaurant. In a second photo from their outing, shared by musician Mark Morrison, Taylor is seen smiling , enjoying the cozy evening with her boyfriend.

“Travis still seems very happy with Taylor,” the source added, giving fans more reason to believe the couple's bond is going strong. Their public appearance didn’t go unnoticed—Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, subtly showed her support by liking an Instagram post from a fan account that highlighted their date night.

While Taylor has been staying close, Travis also made time for family. Over the Memorial Day weekend, he was spotted out furniture shopping with his father, Ed Kelce, suggesting a balance of romance and family time during the NFL offseason.

As the new season draws closer, it appears the couple is making the most of their time together, embracing both public and personal moments. From dinner dates to downtime with loved ones, Swift and Kelce continue to show that their relationship is steady—and very much in the spotlight.