The Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! dialogue writer, lyricist, actor Manu Rishi Chadha to get into direction soon

The Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) dialogue writer, lyricist and actor Manu Rishi Chadha is adding another feather to his cap by turning a director. He is set to start the shoot of the film in the next few months.

“The writer in me provided food in terms of some great scripts for the nascent director that was long lost in my thoughts. I got back to my writing last year. I had sleepless nights penning down a story that complements my surroundings. Once my writing mode is on then everything, I see is a story. Ek kahani joh sabko pata hona chahiye,” shares Chadha on his Lucknow visit.

The actor shares how the thought of getting into direction came to this mind. “There were two stories that I had on table. I had been pitching it to different makers. It was during that phase that I realised why not take up to direction and that how I planned 2025 is the year when eventually I will get into director’s seat. The film is going to be on the floors precisely by April-May, that is once we will lock the cast. My focus is to be on time with the release as well. It will be a step forward from being a writer and an actor.”

Chadha says that he is firm in his mind that he won’t be acting in the project that he is directing. “The project I have in hand as of now and others will come my way that I will do but acting and directing in the same project is a no-no for me. I want to focus completely on direction as I have written the story with a lot of love, and I want to do justice to it as a maker,” ends the actor who will be seen with Shehnaz Gill and Varun Sharma in a film as well as in Anand L Rai’s next.