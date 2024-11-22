This one-man play will shine a light on pre-historic and modern differences between men and women

The Battle of the Sexes is an age-old tale and now, a new play, Defending the Caveman, make its debut in the city. The longest-running solo play in Broadway’s history, it will see actor Vishesh Arora take the stage on November 24, and December 1 and 8, at Veda Kunba Theatre. Written by playwright Rob Becker and first performed in June 1991, this comedy-drama has been performed in more than 40 countries and in 30 languages. This new play is a lighter take on the differences between men and women

This new play is a lighter take on the differences between men and women

Ask director Heeba Shah why she opted for a new actor to debut such a prestigious play and says, “A solo play is tougher to pull off than an ensemble as that one actor must be able to hold the audience for the entire length of time. We went through the rigours of an audition process and chose Vishesh from over 30 people.” However, the final sign-off on the actor was done by executive producer Oskar Erickson, who “has long envisioned bringing this production to the Indian market” and is “thrilled to finally present this show in India for the very first time.”

The theatrical piece takes a light-hearted look at the misunderstandings between men and women through the eyes of a caveman. The story goes that after a man leaves a party, he is visited by a caveman, who tells stories about his own marriage, comparing how things are different today and back in prehistoric.

“We’ve adapted the play to suit the Indian sensibilities. It resonates with audiences because it’s rooted in universal experiences. Whether you're single, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, you’ll find yourself laughing and nodding along,” explains said Jiten Bhagat, associate producer.

Director Heeba Shah and Vishesh Arora behind the scenes (instagram)

For the 27-year-old, filling such massive shoes is an “honour” and no small feat. Arora says, “I would be lying if I said there are no nerves; of course there are. But I tell myself that, on stage, whatever happens, good or bad, it’s mine to own. I am constantly reminding myself that I know the character, the script and everything else will fall in place. I will not disappoint them.”

While directing is something she usually does, for Shah the play chose her. “Jiten wanted a female director, as he believed a woman would understand the nuances better. Initially, I was hesitant initially as I’m not a trained director, but Iwas convinced after I read the play. It was funny. We’ve tweaked some of the Western references and language for the Indian audience, the content of the play works across cultures and the majority of the script is the original.”

Catch it LIVE!

What: Defending the Caveman

Where: Veda Kunba Theatre, Andheri (W)

When: November 24; December 1 and 8

Timing: 6pm; 8.30pm and 9pm