Thrilled to take this big leap in my career, says actor Shruti Anand

Actor Shruti Anand finds it liberating to have got a chance to be part of a silver screen project being shot in Uttar Pradesh.

“All artistes wish to be seen on the 70 mm screen someday. Sab ko bade parde par aana hota hai! I am lucky to have got a chance within a few years of joining the television industry. Though I have played lead on the small screen and got a few more similar offers. But I was more determined to explore films. Earlier this year, I was roped in for this big banner project to be shot extensively in UP. It’s like a dream come true,” says the Teri Laadli Main (2021) actor.

For Anand it was a once in a lifetime chance. “I have seen many actors trying for films or OTT, and it feels as if they are on a wild-goose chase. I too was a bit apprehensive whether it will be a smooth transition for me or not. When I went to the audition in August, I knew it was a make-or-break moment and then on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, I was asked to join the shoot to be held in Prayagraj. I was thrilled to be finally getting to take this big leap in my career.”

The Mann Sundar (2021) actor was in UP for the first time. “I had heard a lot about these cities. My work took me to Prayagraj and whatever time I could I tried venturing in and around the city. As the shoot of my film wrapped, I moved to the city of ghats Varanasi. It was a privilege to be able to soak in some spiritual vibes and seek blessings for my Bollywood debut before moving to Mumbai to wrap my character-driven untitled drama, slated for a 2024 release,” concludes Anand.

