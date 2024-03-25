Hot air balloon rides to underground cities, how to spend a day in Cappadocia

Cappadocia is a scenic city that's nestled in the heart of Turkey. Each and every corner is brimming with stories, both old and new. It is a remarkable intersection of history and natural beauty. An arid desert, each landscape, as far as the eye can see, is a masterpiece waiting to be explored. A hot-air balloon ride over Turkey(Unsplash)

With a rich cultural tapestry, Cappadocia is an exciting place for Indian travellers who are seeking a destination that seamlessly blends ancient charm with modern allure. With its iconic fairy chimneys, underground cities echoing with tales of civilizations past, intricately carved churches, and vibrant museums, this city offers a kaleidoscope of options to keep visitors entertained. Don't forget the thrill of a sunrise balloon ride, where you soar about the city and is iconic to this place.

A hot-air balloon ride over Cappadocia is the best way to view the city (Unsplash)

Turkish Airlines shares a list of must-visit places and things to do if you are planning a visit to Cappadocia:

The Fairy Chimneys:

These whimsical rock formations, shaped by volcanic forces, wind, and rain over millions of years, are the highlight of Cappadocia. Known as fairy chimneys, these conical wonders adorned with hat-like formations have become iconic landmarks. The fairy chimneys have become one of the landmarks of Cappadocia and you can find them all over the region. Used throughout history for various purposes, including housing and churches, they now stand as an epitome to natural beauty, history, and unique architecture.

Balloon Tour:

Soar above the fairy chimneys at dawn on a balloon tour, a popular and enchanting experience in Cappadocia. As balloons gracefully navigate the sky, offering stunning views of the dramatic landscape, the memories created are truly unforgettable. Capture the magic with your camera and, who knows, you might even witness a marriage proposal in the clouds. Don't miss this opportunity to see Cappadocia from a breathtaking perspective.

Tokalı Church:

Tokalı Church (Tokalı Kilise) right at the entrance to the Göreme Open Air Museum is one of the oldest known churches. Set in rock, it’s composed of four spaces – the Old Church, the New Church, the Church under the Old Church, and the Chapel on the Northern Side of the New Church, each resembling a picture gallery with vibrant frescoes. Tokalı Kilise, carved right into the rock face, is reckoned to date back to somewhere between the middle of the 9th and 10th centuries. The frescoes in the inner wall portion and upper portion of the vault deal mostly with the life of Jesus, and there are also depictions of the life of Saint Basil of Caesarea and many other saints.

Göreme Open Air Museum:

From the 4th century to the 13th, the Göreme Open Air Museum was mostly used as a monastery and today is very popular due to all its incredible structures set into the rock face. There are many different types of places carved into the rock that at one point in time met all the needs of the people who lived there. Churches, chapels, dining halls and houses were all carved into the rock, and as you walk around, you’ll almost feel as if people are going to jump out of the rock doors at any moment! Wander through this open-air museum to witness how nature and art seamlessly blend into the daily life of the people who once inhabited these rock-carved spaces.

Nevşehir Museum:

This museum in Nevşehir is one of the most visited open air museums in Türkiye, which means the city centre also gets quite a few visitors along with the museum. There are two exhibition halls with archaeological and ethnographic artifacts in the museum.

Amongst the fossils found in the region, some of the most interesting are those of ancient sea creatures, which prove that this region was once under the sea. The terracotta artifacts, coins and statues brought in from the surrounding ancient cities are all part of the museum’s collections showing the past ways of life in Nevşehir.

Uçhisar Castle:

This incredible place was carved out of the top of the hill’s rock face, a characteristic of Cappadocia. For over a thousand years, in fact all the way up until 1950, people lived in this spot carved out of the rock. When you begin to climb the hill to the castle the views get all the more stunning as you go up, and words can’t describe the views from the peak. At that point, the only sound you’ll hear is the sound of your camera clicking away at the breathtaking vistas of the modern structures, rock formations and the many other scenes quintessential to Cappadocia. Central to this amazing view are the glorious Mount Hasan and Mount Erciyes rising up before you.

Derinkuyu Underground City:

There are many underground cities in Cappadocia, all carved out of the soft rock. While it may not be known exactly when and why they were built, it’s generally believed that the underground cities were built for the purposes of defence and concealment. The biggest underground cities are Derinkuyu and Kaymaklı right next to it. In Derinkuyu, narrow corridors connect all the halls, cellars, kitchens and food stores, ventilation shafts, water wells and churches that in turn are protected from outside danger by huge stones that cover up doorways.

