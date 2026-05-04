A slower, more thoughtful stay in Mussoorie

Surrounded by cedar and oak trees, wellness has found a new rhythm in Uttarakhand. Cinqtuair Spa, a familiar name in Delhi’s wellness circuit, has opened its second outpost at The Claridges Nabha Residence in Mussoorie.

A calm, unfussy getaway that puts rest and rhythm ahead of everything else.

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The property itself has a strong sense of history. Once the summer residence of the Maharaja of Nabha, it retains much of its old-world character through its colonial architecture, sloping roofs, and wide verandahs. With only 22 rooms, it avoids the scale of larger hill resorts, which works in its favour as the place feels more personal, and less like a stopover.

The Cinqtuair spa follows a similar approach. It’s simple and well thought out with natural light, wood-heavy interiors, and views of the surrounding forest. Elegant treatment rooms, a signature copper soaking tub, and dedicated steam and sauna facilities encourages deep relaxation and detoxification, allowing guests to fully unwind at their own pace.

Guests can indulge in multi-cuisine dining at The Pavilion Restaurant.

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{{^usCountry}} Cinqtuair’s core philosophy, Salus Per Aquam, or health through water - guides the treatment menu. The 90-minute signature massage starts with a traditional foot-cleansing ritual, followed by a mix of aromatherapy and Balinese techniques designed to ease muscle tension. Other options include hot stone therapy, candle massages, and Abhyangam, which uses warm Ayurvedic oils to address fatigue and improve circulation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cinqtuair’s core philosophy, Salus Per Aquam, or health through water - guides the treatment menu. The 90-minute signature massage starts with a traditional foot-cleansing ritual, followed by a mix of aromatherapy and Balinese techniques designed to ease muscle tension. Other options include hot stone therapy, candle massages, and Abhyangam, which uses warm Ayurvedic oils to address fatigue and improve circulation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The treatment menu is concise. The therapists are experienced and can tailor each treatment as per the need. Outside the spa, the hotel continues to deliver on its appeal as a quiet hill retreat. There are forest walks, short hikes, and evenings that often centre around bonfires. Dining at The Pavilion is easy and unfussy, while The Victorian Bar adds a slightly more old-school touch with its cocktail menu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The treatment menu is concise. The therapists are experienced and can tailor each treatment as per the need. Outside the spa, the hotel continues to deliver on its appeal as a quiet hill retreat. There are forest walks, short hikes, and evenings that often centre around bonfires. Dining at The Pavilion is easy and unfussy, while The Victorian Bar adds a slightly more old-school touch with its cocktail menu. {{/usCountry}}

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