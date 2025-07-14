Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's family: He showed us sunrise from ISS; waiting for him to return tomorrow

Astronaut-Indian Air Force test pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his three Axiom-4 teammates have completed their historic 18-day stay on the International Space Station (ISS) and are set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the California coast on July 15 at 3pm IST. Astronaut-Indian Air Force test pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during his stay at International Space Station(Photo: Axiom Space)

Back in his hometown, Lucknow, the 39-year-old’s family is excited about the “golden moment”. His sister, Suchi Shukla, says, “We expected the splash down on July 10, but it got delayed. Shubhanshu will undergo a week-long quarantine before coming to India and finally home. We can’t wait to see him.”

Recalling a video call with her brother, Suchi shares: “He showed us the sunrise from his ISS window. It was mesmerising. We were awestruck. I wish we could capture it, but screen recording wasn’t allowed due to protocol. Shubhanshu showed us where he slept, ate and worked. It was incredible to see him floating around. He also showed us Earth surface, mountains and moon which will remain etched in our memories for ever.”

She adds, “We feel so fortunate to have witnessed it live from the ISS. We’re also curious about what personal items he took along, but that’s still a secret due to protocols.”

Suchi Shukla, Shambhu Dayal Shukla and Asha Mishra at CMS auditorium(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, says: “During a call on Sunday, he said, ‘I’m coming. We will meet soon, Papa’.” Shubhanshu’s mum, Asha Shukla, on the other hand, is excited “to make his favourite delicacies homemade gajar ka halwa and mathri” upon his arrival.

She says, “Ever since he left on June 25, I’ve had tears of joy and pride in my eyes. I hope he finishes his official commitments soon and comes to Lucknow.”

Suchi concludes, "She concludes, “As family members, the pride everyone has taken in his mission is truly touching. His alma mater (City Montessori School), our neighbours, and everyone else are as excited as we are. His school celebrated the moment in a big way, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the love and blessings—all because of him.”)

He is the second Indian astronaut to pilot a spaceflight since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission.