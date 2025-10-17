Need a break from NCR's festive chaos? Zoom off to these lesser-known oases for the long Diwali weekend

Let's be real, festive season chaos is, as a rule-of-thumb, super-exciting. But the bit that really does fly under the radar is how overstimulating the mess of invites, traffic jams and option paralysis can be.
If you find yourself silently nodding to the latter list, we have just the getaway scape for you. Now ditching the cityside for a (not so) far off quaint little spot is in no way an original idea, and so the usual suspects too happen to be jam-packed and bustling beyond reprieve during festive season. So here we have for you, a crisp list of getaways (got to keep the option paralysis epidemic in mind), which are like hidden gems. There's a lot to see and do, or not even, depending on what your vibe is, but their biggest selling point? They may really be quaint!
Hartola
Where: Uttarakhand
How far: About 8 hours from Delhi
Reccos: Hartola village walks, fruit orchard recces, Devi Mandir, Dhokaney waterfall, Kainchi Dham and Mud House of Satpuri.
Budget:₹10,000 to ₹25,000 (per person)
Tikli Village
Where: Haryana
How far: About 2 hours from Delhi
Reccos: Tikli Bottom, Aravalli Hills, Dhauj, Neemrana Fort Palace and Sohna.
Budget: ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 (per person)
Chopta
Where: Uttarakhand
How far: About 10 hours from Delhi
Reccos: Tungnath Temple, Deoria Tal, Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary, Sari Village, Omkar Ratneshwar Mahadev and Chandrashila Trek are worth a day excursion.
Budget: ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 (per person)
Auli
Where: Uttarakhand
How far: About 13 hours from Delhi
Reccos: Auli Artificial Lake, Gurso Bugyal, Nanda Devi Peak, Chattrakund, Chenab Lake, Auli Ski Resort, Trishul Peak and Kwani Bugyal Auli.
Budget: ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 (per person)
So which of these spots will be warranting a surprise visit from you over the weekend, before of course, you spill the beans to your besties?