Need a break from NCR's festive chaos? Zoom off to these lesser-known oases for the long Diwali weekend

Let's be real, festive season chaos is, as a rule-of-thumb, super-exciting. But the bit that really does fly under the radar is how overstimulating the mess of invites, traffic jams and option paralysis can be. Lesser-known getaways from Delhi NCR for the long Diwali weekend (Photo: Trip Advisor)

If you find yourself silently nodding to the latter list, we have just the getaway scape for you. Now ditching the cityside for a (not so) far off quaint little spot is in no way an original idea, and so the usual suspects too happen to be jam-packed and bustling beyond reprieve during festive season. So here we have for you, a crisp list of getaways (got to keep the option paralysis epidemic in mind), which are like hidden gems. There's a lot to see and do, or not even, depending on what your vibe is, but their biggest selling point? They may really be quaint!

Hartola Where: Uttarakhand

How far: About 8 hours from Delhi

Reccos: Hartola village walks, fruit orchard recces, Devi Mandir, Dhokaney waterfall, Kainchi Dham and Mud House of Satpuri.

Budget: ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 (per person)

Tikli Village Where: Haryana

How far: About 2 hours from Delhi

Reccos: Tikli Bottom, Aravalli Hills, Dhauj, Neemrana Fort Palace and Sohna.

Budget: ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 (per person)

Chopta Where: Uttarakhand

How far: About 10 hours from Delhi

Reccos: Tungnath Temple, Deoria Tal, Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary, Sari Village, Omkar Ratneshwar Mahadev and Chandrashila Trek are worth a day excursion.

Budget: ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 (per person)

Auli Where: Uttarakhand

How far: About 13 hours from Delhi

Reccos: Auli Artificial Lake, Gurso Bugyal, Nanda Devi Peak, Chattrakund, Chenab Lake, Auli Ski Resort, Trishul Peak and Kwani Bugyal Auli.

Budget: ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 (per person)

So which of these spots will be warranting a surprise visit from you over the weekend, before of course, you spill the beans to your besties?