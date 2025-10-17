Edit Profile
    Need a break from NCR's festive chaos? Zoom off to these lesser-known oases for the long Diwali weekend

    Looking to skip the festive chaos? We have just the list for you!

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 5:51 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Let's be real, festive season chaos is, as a rule-of-thumb, super-exciting. But the bit that really does fly under the radar is how overstimulating the mess of invites, traffic jams and option paralysis can be.

    Lesser-known getaways from Delhi NCR for the long Diwali weekend (Photo: Trip Advisor)
    If you find yourself silently nodding to the latter list, we have just the getaway scape for you. Now ditching the cityside for a (not so) far off quaint little spot is in no way an original idea, and so the usual suspects too happen to be jam-packed and bustling beyond reprieve during festive season. So here we have for you, a crisp list of getaways (got to keep the option paralysis epidemic in mind), which are like hidden gems. There's a lot to see and do, or not even, depending on what your vibe is, but their biggest selling point? They may really be quaint!

    Hartola

    Where: Uttarakhand

    How far: About 8 hours from Delhi

    Reccos: Hartola village walks, fruit orchard recces, Devi Mandir, Dhokaney waterfall, Kainchi Dham and Mud House of Satpuri.

    Budget: 10,000 to 25,000 (per person)

    Tikli Village

    Where: Haryana

    How far: About 2 hours from Delhi

    Reccos: Tikli Bottom, Aravalli Hills, Dhauj, Neemrana Fort Palace and Sohna.

    Budget: 4,000 to 10,000 (per person)

    Chopta

    Where: Uttarakhand

    How far: About 10 hours from Delhi

    Reccos: Tungnath Temple, Deoria Tal, Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary, Sari Village, Omkar Ratneshwar Mahadev and Chandrashila Trek are worth a day excursion.

    Budget: 20,000 to 50,000 (per person)

    Auli

    Where: Uttarakhand

    How far: About 13 hours from Delhi

    Reccos: Auli Artificial Lake, Gurso Bugyal, Nanda Devi Peak, Chattrakund, Chenab Lake, Auli Ski Resort, Trishul Peak and Kwani Bugyal Auli.

    Budget: 20,000 to 50,000 (per person)

    So which of these spots will be warranting a surprise visit from you over the weekend, before of course, you spill the beans to your besties?

    © 2025 HindustanTimes