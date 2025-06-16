Forever begins in Bahrain, the jewel of the Gulf: Your guide to a dreamy beach destination wedding

Marriages, they say, are made in heaven. Well, then it's only fitting that they be solemnised in a setting that oozes divinity. A petal-strewn bridge leads you to a tucked-away island reserved exlclusively for luxury weddings.

So, picture this.

A gorgeous bridge dotted with fresh flowers and lush greenery leading upto a private island with its own garden, crystal clear waters glistening all around as you approach the love of your life. And if you are lucky, your photographer might even catch the exact moment the sun shines down, casting a golden glow as you exchange vows.

I'm talking about this gem in Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain, specially created for luxury weddings. Simply put, it's the piece de resistance, so captivating that once here , you'd be torn between telling the world about it and keeping it your own little secret.

For couples looking to start a chapter somehwere fresh - without giving up warmth or culture- Bahrain is proving to be an unexpected favourite.

The resort itself is nestled outside the city, ensuring not just privacy and peace, but also zero complaints against loud music during big celebrations! Add another slide of paradise to your getaway with the spacious villas that have their own pool and private beach access, offering stunning views of the gulf.

Betrothal in Bahrain

Lately, 'Wed in India' has been a popular sentiment, but if you are looking for a destination wedding overseas, Bahrain with its distinct mix of Middle Eastern grandeur and modern luxury could be an interesting choice. It's accessible - just a 4 hour flight from Delhi - has a cultural heritage it can boast of, varied options for sightseeing as well as spellbinding beachside locations and gardens.

The Bahrain tourism on its part supports wedding parties with visa, VIP airport service and planning assistance.

Experiences at the resort

A culinary hug

No better way to say this , but the food at Jumeirah's Italian restaurant, Due Mari, just hugged my stomach! Full marks for authenticity, presentation and of course the taste. My favourites ? The Tomato Paccheri with Burata and the signature Tiramisu. The Levantine cuisine at Zahrat Al Fayrouz was a delight for the story lover in me, with the chef taking us through minute details of the specially curated menu, which drew inspiration from childhood anecdotes, adding a layer of emotion to every bite.

Relax and recoup

The signature Hammam at their spa Talise often chosen by couples before their wedding to rejuvenate in the run up to the big day combines Turkish and Moroccan techniques. It starts with warming up in a steam room, followed by a black soap scrub, a bubble massage, a body mask and a cold rinse. Sounds heavenly? It is ! We suggest you try this out after a long day of sightseeing. A 60 minute experience costs 70 BHD ( Approx ₹16,000 ) What pleasantly surprised me was their thoughtful kids only menu - a 'Little Ladies Manicure and Pedicure' and a 'Prince and Princess massage' for ages 4 to 12.

The Talise Spa at the resort offers a signature hammam experience that's nothing short of magical

Get up and get going

Yoga, kayaking, jet skiing, swimming....it's all there. My pick ? There are two: A sunset cruise, exploring the resort's tranquil waterworks on an Abra boat, a mode of transportation associated with the middle eastern culture for centuries now. A unique and unforgettable experience indeed, especially during the golden hour. Gliding seamlessly, watching the water lap against the boat was an almost meditative experience. Next up , chill in the infinity pool overlooking the beach, while you sip on a drink from the Latin themed adult only lounge, Marymas. Perfect way to unwind at the end of the day.

Explore the property on an Abra boat, a traditional cruise that turns golden hour into a sacred moment.

Oh wait , there's a third too. The resort was kind enough to organise a date tasting workshop for us, seeing how obsessed we were with dates. The lobby was always so fragrant with the aroma of Arabic coffee served all day generously with free flowing dates , that we often found ourselves lurking there, a little addicted to the combo. The tasting, therefore, was a delight, introducing us to the variety of dates and most intriguingly to the art of stuffed dates.

While in Bahrain

Bahrain fort: Also known as Qal'at al-Bahrain, it's a UNESCO world heritage site, having witnessed varied civilizations - Dilmun, Portuguese, Islamic -thus whispering history spanning 4000 years. It also has a museum and a cafe with a view of the sea.

Pearling Path: When you talk about Bahrain , you can't not talk about pearls. And this 3.5 km UNESCO world heritage site takes you deep into the island's 19th century pearling era. The guided tour gives you a glimpse into Bahrain's rich history as you stroll through 17 historical structures, including the pearling museum and homes of those in the pearl industry. As you stroll through, every nook and corner comes alive with stories from the past.

The guided tour at RAK art foundation is free and worth every minute.

RAK art foundation: If art is your thing , you will love this. Founded by Bahraini artist Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa al Khalifa in his restored childhood home, it features Bahrain's largest collection of international modern and contemporary art. You can take a complimentary 90 minute tour after signing up on the website. You'll find works by a range of celebrated designers like Frank Stella , Fernando Botero and Yves Klein.

The author travelled on invitation from Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa

For more details, visit www.jumeirah.com; mail JGBinfo@Jumeirah.com or call on +97377771000