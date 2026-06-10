From snorkelling with sea turtles, dragon's jaws and firefly nights: Why Taiwan should be your next travel destination

The majestic island Taiwan may be the world’s microprocessor powerhouse, but it’s also a captivating travel destination. Beyond the vibrant streets and futuristic skyline of the capital, Taipei, the island offers stunning landscapes, fascinating folklore, and incredible food. Whether you’re travelling solo, with friends, or with family, Taiwan promises a rewarding blend of adventure, discovery, and relaxation. Here’s a quick journey through one of Asia’s most rewarding escapes. Snorkelling with sea turtles and exploring the marine life at Xiaoliuqiu Island remains one of the best experiences in Taiwan Southern gateway

Asia's largest and Taiwan's first swing bridge at Kaohsiung port is one the biggest attraction (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

Taiwan’s third largest city, Kaohsiung, lies in the Southern part of the island. A stroll from the striking Kaohsiung Music Centre along the harbour leads to Asia’s largest swing bridge, a seashell-shaped marvel that opens to let ships pass and is especially beautiful during sunset.

The towering Dragon and Tiger Pagodas where visitors enter through the dragon's open mouth and exit through the tiger's, a ritual said to transform bad luck into good. (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

One gets a beautiful glimpse of the religious and cultural heritage with three marvels on the Zuoyingxia Road. Big stone cats greet visitors at the towering Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, where one walks through the dragon’s mouth and, after a tour, comes out from the tiger’s jaws. The ritual said to transform bad luck into good.

The temple in front of Dragon and Tiger Pagoda where one can converse with God with moon blocks, numbers on stick and pre-written notes according to the number (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

Across the road, a serene temple invites worshippers to seek answers from the gods using traditional moon blocks. Nearby, the majestic Yuandi Temple overlooks the scenic Lotus Pond. Don’t leave without trying the region’s famed Meinong Hakka cuisine or even some excellent Indian food. Nature trail A ferry ride from Donggang Port to Xiaoliuqiu Island opens the door to one of Taiwan’s best marine adventures. Explore the island on an e-bike, stopping at natural wonders such as Vase Rock, Wugui Cave, and dramatic coastal reef formations.

The majestic Vase Rock at Xiaoliuqiu Island is a hot stop for tourists (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

As evening falls, the sunset view from Small Hill by the Sea is unforgettable. The highlight, however, is snorkelling alongside vibrant marine life and sea turtles are the star attraction, while a semi-submarine offers a dry alternative.

The Small Hill by the Sea sunset point is a calm spot where visitors spend hours gazing the seashore and enjoying the cool breeze. (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

Round off the trip with local seafood, Japanese delicacies, and the island’s famous shaved ice before returning for a relaxing sail at nearby Dapeng Bay. Mountain range

Live music, the sound of the mountain, and the calmness speak loudly at Yokai Village (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

A few hours from Kaohsiung, nestled in the mountains, Yokai Village feels like stepping into a world of Japanese folklore. Filled with monster-themed characters, red torii gates, glowing lanterns, handcrafted sculptures, traditional gift shops, and the sounds of live music and nature, the village offers a charming blend of culture and recreation. Nearby, the heritage luxury Le Midi Hotel, Xitou, provides a tranquil retreat, complemented by guided forest walks, hands-on cooking sessions, and immersive tea-tasting experiences featuring some of Taiwan’s finest teas. As night falls, the Xitou Firefly Experience transforms the forest into a magical spectacle, with thousands of fireflies lighting up the darkness. Cycling on the steel bridge

The Houfeng Bike Trail in Taichung at the Hualiang Steel Bridge standing tall on the Dajia River and leading to Tunnel No 9 remains an amazing experience (Photo: HT)

Cycling is a way of life in Taiwan, but the Houfeng Bike Trail in Taichung is an experience of its own. One can rent a cycle or e-cycle and head to Hualiang Steel Bridge standing tall on the Dajia River. The 4.5 km trail features a ride on the bridge and Tunnel No. 9 on the old mountain line, with a halt at Railway Town Winery where giant barrels, European-style landscaping, and a wine-tasting session are the highlights. The government has officially designated cycling tourism as a strategic pillar of sustainable travel, and the infrastructure shows it: dedicated paths, shared bikes in 14 cities, certified cyclist-friendly hotels, and trails that circle the entire island. Towering Taipei

Taipei 101 kissing the sky and the breathtaking view from the Observatory at 89th floor (Photos: Deep Saxena/HT)

Once the world’s tallest building until 2009, Taipei 101 is an architectural icon. A ride in the world’s fastest elevator, reaching the 89th-floor observatory in just 39 seconds, sets the stage for breathtaking city views. Nearby, the volcanic landscapes of Xiaoyoukeng and the floral beauty of Yangmingshan offer a scenic escape from the city. As night falls, Taipei comes alive at Linjiang and Ximending Night Markets, where food, shopping, and culture blend seamlessly. The colourful Rainbow Crossing now just shows Taiwan's inclusivity towards the LGBTQIA community but also attracts tourists for a photo op. The Xujiu Puppet Theater showcases the 400-year-old art form that has somehow evolved into a modern cult. The puppet master captivates his audience and makes them try their hand on it. From Taiwanese, Japanese, and Chinese flavours to widely available Indian cuisine, the city caters to every palate. Bubble tea enthusiasts can also enjoy an authentic sip at its birthplace, Chun Shui Tang, a food joint.