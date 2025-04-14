Fuss-free travel: Mumbaikars on how the new Mumbai 1 card can improve local transport in the city

On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Mumbai 1 transport card. This singular card will replace all the tickets and metro cards that commuters have to buy while using the many modes of transport to travel within the city. The Mumbai 1 card will allow passengers to access the local trains, along with the Mumbai Metro, monorail, and even public buses. This new travel card is based on London's Oyster card, which can be used across all modes of transport. Mumbaikars will soon be able to use one card to pay for all modes of transportation(unsplash)

“The card will allow a passenger to book one single ticket from point A to B, for which they can opt for multiple modes of public transport. This eliminates the need to wait at ticket counters, multiple times, during the journey,” a railway official told the Hindustan Times.

This card is set to roll out within the next month and can be used across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The card is prepaid and will have a tap-to-go feature. In case the card is lost or damaged — physically or electronically — a replacement fee of Rs100 will be charged.

We speak to Mumbaikars and those who've had some experience with the UAE's NOL card and London's Oyster card to understand if this new initiative will be helpful for the city in the long run.

Carmelita Fernandes, Corporate communication professional

This is a great initiative and is much needed in a city like Mumbai. A single card for Metro, buses, and eventually local trains can really simplify daily commuting. The tap-and-go feature is a time-saver, and if integrated well, it could also help authorities plan better with real-time data.

That said, the success of this system will depend on consistent implementation across all transport modes. Adoption might take time, especially among those used to cash payments. Also, ensuring the tech is glitch-free and data is handled securely will be key. Overall, a positive step toward smarter urban mobility.

Prajakta Joshi, Art Director

When I travelled to London in 2014 and 2018, I opted to use the Oyster card while using local transport in the city. It helped me as it was time and pound-saving. It is also very easy to carry along with you as it looks just like a credit card. It also comes in handy when you change plans at the last minute and need to extend your ticket on the underground or buses. Another great thing about this card is that its validity last for a long time; I used the same card during both my trips. In fact, I had some balance left over from my first visit to London and I was able to use it during my second London trip.

Shweta Sunny, Media professional

In London, they have the contactless Oyster card, that work for both underground and overground tubes, other trains and buses. The card offers concessions for kids, students, tourists, senior citizens, and disabled and unemployed citizens, above the general discounted rate. Benefits range from concessions on all tickets across zones and it’s easy to top up as you go from your phone. There is also one for tourists, specially made for short travel across London. This new card would help make Mumbaikars’ busy lives easier with one tap to travel across all transport options.

Judelyne Olivera, Public relations professional

I used the NOL card in Abu Dhabi and found it super convenient, from picking it up at the airport to swiping to travel on buses, metro, and even some supermarkets at metro stations. Recharging it on the go was seamless too.

That said, peak hours revealed an interesting loophole. In the rush of passengers getting off from busses in herds, many regulars either skipped swiping altogether or swiped with a zero balance, essentially riding for free. Given how strict Abu Dhabi's laws are, if people there can get away with this, I can only imagine the creative ways Mumbaikars would game the system with their legendary jugaadu mindset.

Yash Thadeswar, Lawyer

The NOL card can be used in the metro, buses and even the ferry across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It is a very efficient way to travel around the cities. With just one tap you can access all the modes of transport. It is also very easy to recharge the cards with the mobile app, at kiosks at bus stops or metro stations. They are even spotted across the streets, so you don’t need to wait in long lines at all. I think it will revolutionise the way people in Mumbai travel.

Nidhi Lodaya, Content writer

I have the metro card for the line that runs between Versova and Ghatkopar, and it is truly so convenient to recharge, no need to get to the station early or stand in long queues. It is also so fuss-free if you decide to extend your travel to another stop. Having one card for all modes of transport will make life easy for all commuters. But they will need to find a way to implement this card and actually make it glitch-free for commuters.