Have you heard of Satvik Travel? Here's why it's becoming a favourite choice among Indian travellers

It’s that time of the year when we are either setting off for vacays or planning our holidays for the upcoming months. If Nature is your calling and you want to break away from the regular, touristy kind of sojourn, try satvik travel, a trend that has seen a rise lately. Satvik comes from the word sattva, which associates with qualities like calmness and balance. It’s a travel trend that focuses on sustainable and eco-conscious experiences that also emphasise on spiritual and holistic well-being. It’s all about prioritising ethical considerations, minimal environmental impact, and connection with Nature. From places of spiritual significance to those offering natural beauty and vegetarian-friendly food, satvik travel has been attracting people across ages. Travel experts say many Indian travellers ask for satvik holiday itineraries (Photo: Adobe stock)

“Satvik travel is seeing growing resonance with India’s evolving travellers — particularly wellness-seekers, solo explorers and spiritually inclined millennials. In fact, satvik travel is becoming a defining pillar of India’s wellness travel movement. We’ve witnessed a marked uptick in demand for journeys that offer inner stillness, clean satvik cuisine, and soul-nourishing experiences. Destinations like Rishikesh, Auroville, Sikkim and Kerala’s tranquil backwaters are gaining popularity for their blend of mindfulness, Nature and simplicity. Interestingly, it’s not just leisure travellers — corporates, too, are embracing satvik-led itineraries, curating offsites focused on wellness, reflection, and conscious living,” says Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook India.

Some travel reports, too, showcase an increasing rise in the trend this year. “In India, mindful travel has become a priority. From adopting sustainable choices to supporting local culture and businesses, these values are shaping how Indians travel. Our Travel & Sustainability Report 2025 highlights how 99% Indian travellers want to make more satvik travel choices this year,” says Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, Booking.com. Living up to the philosophy of satvik travel, nearly “77% travellers seek authentic local vegetarian experiences and 68% want the money they spend to go back to the local community”, says Santosh adding that nearly “55% people are willing to reduce energy consumption by turning off air conditioning and lights in their room” or opting for places that don’t require air conditioning.

An important aspect of Satvik Travel is eating locally grown organic food(Photo: Adobe stock)

Radhika Sharma, a Chartered Accountant from Mumbai, is a satvik travel aficionado. She says, “I visit an eco resort by the Kundalika river in Kolad (Maharashtra) regularly, as it fulfils all that I desire in a satvik experience – from simple, home-cooked food made using locally grown veggies to sleeping in rooms with mud flooring and walls that naturally stay cool and don’t require air conditioning. What adds to the experience is the jungle trek they organise. It helps you feel so connected to Nature and yourself.”

Who opts for satvik travel?

Many young travellers, “aged 16 to 30, opt for satvik packages to address personal wellness goals -- ranging from managing lifestyle ailments to improving fitness, emotional healing, reducing anxiety and stress,” says Nikhil Kapur, founder-director, Atmantan Wellness, Mulshi, Maharashtra. He explains what a satvik stay encompasses: “Our guests get to be surrounded by Nature, supported by a plant-based cuisine that nourishes the body while calming the mind. This helps enhance emotional well-being and spiritual awareness”

Other than the youth, couples opt for such packages too. “Many couples also opt for satvik travel for their babymoons. We also get a lot of female solo travellers,” says Rajesh Srinivas, General Manager, Swastik Wellness Sanctuary, Pune, adding, “We serve organic and plant-based food. We also have sustainable facilities such as a solar power plant, rainwater harvesting, no use of single-use plastic and organic waste recycling to live up to the philosophy of satvik travelling.”

Going satvik, the spiritual way!

Satvik travel has become a conscious lifestyle choice. “Today’s travellers seek meaningful journeys that offer inner peace, cultural depth, and holistic wellness. In fact, a lot of youngsters opt for spiritual tourism at places such as Ayodhya, Varanasi`–Sarnath, Haridwar–Rishikesh, Mathura–Vrindavan, Shirdi–Nashik and the Char Dham Yatra. We also curate satvik travel itineraries that blend journeys with serene environments, sustainable choices and meals cooked without onion and garlic,” says SD Nandakumar, President & Country Head – Holidays & Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel.

Highlights of satvik travel

Spiritual and cultural travel: It includes visiting religious sites, indulging in yoga retreats and meditation workshops or learning traditional crafts from local artisans.

Satvik Travel is all about connecting with Nature and yourself (Photo: Adobe stock )

Eco-conscious travel: It prioritises sustainable tourism practices, such as choosing eco-lodges, supporting local communities, and consuming organic and locally grown vegetarian food.

Ethical travel: Supporting small businesses and avoiding activities that exploit or harm Nature and local communities.

Holistic well-being: Engage in activities that promote physical and mental health, such as hiking/trekking, yoga, spa treatments, or healthy eating.