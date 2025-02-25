Hilton Honors' first ever private celebrity dining experience with Sidharth Malhotra at Conrad Bengaluru

Can you imagine the kind of stories and conversations that flow over an intimate dinner with a celebrity? It’s not every day you get that kind of access! The dinner featured a customised six-course menu which was a fusion of Indian and Japanese cuisines

Last month, Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program of Hilton, successfully hosted its first-ever celebrity dining experience in India.

Hilton Honors allows members to earn points through stays and purchases, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including complimentary nights, premium merchandise, and exclusive experiences.

This rare and exclusive event invited a select group of guests to enjoy a beautifully handcrafted menu at Conrad Bengaluru, alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra.

The dinner featured a customised six-course menu which was a fusion of Indian and Japanese cuisines, designed by Conrad Bengaluru’s Executive Chef, Mohammed Eliyaz, and inspired by Sidharth’s love for Japanese cuisine and Indian culinary heritage.

Commenting on the choice of menu, Eliyaz, said, “This menu was about storytelling - every dish was designed to take guests on a journey through flavour, technique, and tradition.”

The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour featuring drinks as a tribute to the actor, named as Malhotra Margarita, a fiery twist on the classic cocktail, and Malhotra Twist, a playful take on refreshing Moscow Mule.

As the soiree progressed, a luxurious, intimate dinner table, adorned with beautiful pink and red floral arrangements and soft candlelights awaited the guests for dinner.

Each seat was carefully reserved with guest's name, adding a special, personal touch to the experience.

The dinner began with fusion dishes such as Moringa & Morels with Mutton Nihari, Chatpata Miso Black Cod, and other delicacies, and ended on a sweet note with Mochi Shrikhand paired with Red Beam Ice Cream, Saffron Ganache, Allahabad Boondi Cracker. Each dish was carefully crafted to represent true flavours.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Manish Tolani, vice president & commercial director, South Asia, Hilton

Talking about the dinner, Malhotra said, “Great food and great company always make for the best experiences. Hilton Honors brought both together in a way that felt personal and effortless. From curating a menu inspired by my travels to seeing it come to life, it was exciting to be part of something so unique. Can’t wait to see what’s next!”.

Throughout the evening, the conversations with representatives of the brand, and guests from different parts of the country and world mirrored the quality of food – engaging and thoughtful.

“We wanted to create something that felt personal, immersive, and reflective of Hilton’s signature hospitality,” said Manish Tolani, vice president & commercial director, South Asia, Hilton.

He also shared plans for the expansion of the brand. He said, "Hilton Honors is focused on bringing more experiences to India and internationally to show how Hilton Honors further enhances the stay."

As the night unfolded, Sidharth kept switching seats to make sure he interacted with every guest, connecting on a personal note. It is moments like these which makes us realise that celebrities are just like us - they love to bond over simple, heartwarming conversations around food and travel!

