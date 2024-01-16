How to get the best deal on a hotel room?

When it comes to planning a vacation, one of the most important decisions is figuring out how and when to book a hotel room. With so many factors at play, knowing exactly when to start looking for accommodations can be a challenging task. With so many factors at play, knowing exactly when to start looking for accommodations can be a challenging task.

Fortunately, a few expert tips can help you determine the best way to get the most affordable deal. Firstly, it is a common assumption that prices can be relatively high if you are booking a room during the weekend. However, such is not always the case. “Look for weekend offers on Friday night or Saturday morning on multiple booking platforms to find some of the most lucrative prices,” says a representative of a hotel booking platform. “If you are planning for a long weekend, consider locking the price on the previous weekend to save on additional taxes,” he adds.

Many experts also recommend starting your search between three and six months before your intended travel dates. “This will give you plenty of time to compare prices, read reviews and make an informed decision about where to stay - even for last-minute summer vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, and homestays. With the reopening of the hospitality industry, April now is the best month for bookings as more hotels are giving benefits to boost tourism,” says Adil Mehta, a travel consultant.

Hunting for hotel rooms online can be a tedious task for many. However, we know a cool trick that can keep you at ease. “Use a private email to sign up for all travel platforms that have the hotels you have shortlisted or would love to get a deal on. The key is to sign up, add the hotel to your interest lists and then ghost,” says Divyani Thani, a hospitality professional and an avid traveler. By signing up on travel portals, you can get access to a number of offers via notifications. “If you have some extra time to spend, you can look for price matches online among competitive websites and can contact hoteliers directly,” Thani concludes.

PRO TIPS:

Credit cards can bring you multiple redeemable discounts and free upgrades.

Download booking apps to get price drop alerts weeks before you are planning your trip.

Look out for new hotel launches that offer promos or first arrival discounts.

Using a VPN can maybe help to reduce the effectiveness of targeted ads that rely on cookies, but it may not completely stop them.