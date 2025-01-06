Immerse yourself in the divinity of Maha Kumbh with these digital apps

Sri Mandir, a devotional app, has introduced an innovative Triveni Sangam Jal delivery service to bring the sanctity of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to devotees' homes ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025. Sadhus performing an evening 'Aarti' on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers. (PTI Photo)

The Triveni Sangam Jal delivery service offers water sourced directly from the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, collected and packaged with the utmost care to preserve its purity. This water will be delivered pan-India within 7-10 business days in two variants – 100 ml and 200 ml.

"With the launch of the Gangajal delivery initiative, we are committed to preserving India’s spiritual heritage while leveraging modern technology. This initiative represents our mission to bridge the gap between devotees and the divine, ensuring that faith and devotion rise above physical boundaries" said Prashant Sachan, Founder of Sri Mandir.

Relevance of the water collected from Triveni Sangam

The water from Triveni Sangam holds immense significance during the Maha Kumbh and is revered for its purifying and spiritual qualities. It is primarily used by devotees for performing sacred snan (ritual bathing) at home, especially during auspicious tithi dates, including the Shahi Snan.

Shiv Panchakshari Sadhana in Varanasi

The Vedic Sadhana Foundation is organizing an in-person Sadhana Shivir in the sacred city of Varanasi on January 18 and 19. Honouring the land of Lord Shiva, this live shivir is curated by Om Swami, the founder of the Sadhana app. The two-day sadhana will be conducted by Parakh Om Bhatt and Ankur Om. Participation in the shivir is free of charge, and all are welcome to join this spiritual journey. Check out their insta page @Sadhana App to book your spot.

About Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the world’s largest and most spiritually significant gathering, celebrated for its profound rituals and timeless traditions. Central to this holy occasion is the Shahi Snan, where millions bathe in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam on auspicious dates such as Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2025), Mauni Amavasya (January 29, 2025), Basant Panchami (February 3, 2025), Maghi Purnima (February 12, 2025), and Maha Shivratri (February 26, 2025).