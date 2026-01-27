Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab defines a new era of refined living

The vision of architect Shaun Killa unfolds the moment guests approach the property. Its superyacht-inspired silhouette reveals itself gradually, heightening anticipation. A dramatic arched entryway, illuminated by hand-blown crystal installations, sets a cinematic tone. Inside, soft golden light, marble surfaces, organic woods, and handcrafted silk carpets create an atmosphere that is both sculptural and serene.

The Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab opened in March 2025, completing Jumeirah’s iconic nautical trilogy alongside the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab. This new global landmark ushers in a bold era of ultra-luxury hospitality, one defined by modern grandeur, artistic immersion, and a seamless blend of timeless culture with contemporary sophistication.

Reimagined Oceanfront Living Marsa Al Arab features 386 rooms and suites and 82 residences, each reflecting a refined nautical glamour. Inspired by Italy’s Riva boats, the rooms channel 60s elegance, complemented by expansive 22 sqm terraces overlooking the ocean. Suites draw from the sleek dynamism of contemporary superyachts, with bold contours and expressive accents. Guests enjoy exclusive access to the Iliana Pool Club, a private beachside oasis with cabanas, discreet butler service, and an ambience of effortless luxury.

At the pinnacle of the accommodations, the Presidential Suite includes its own plunge pool, while the Royal Suite appears to float above the water, offering a 310 sqm terrace and the option to expand into a sweeping five-bedroom retreat. The Pearl Suite, with its panoramic terrace and private kitchen, serves as a glamorous venue for intimate soirées of up to 80 guests.

The Jumeirah Residences Marsa Al Arab elevate waterfront living, featuring exquisite craftsmanship and exclusive access to dedicated pools, spa facilities, and fitness spaces. A statement chandelier of 1,500 hand-blown seashell crystals anchors the lobby, complemented by an exceptional collection of more than 300 artworks and 29 bespoke sculptures.